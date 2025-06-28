Seth Rogen Wants Vin Diesel To Appear In The Studio, And The Apple TV+ Show’s Star Just Gave Me Hope This Could Actually Happen

From directors like Ron Howard and Olivia Wilde playing unhinged versions of themselves, to Charlize Theron’s “baller” cameo in the debut episode, The Studio featured a lot of major Hollywood talents in its first run. Well, there’s much more where they came from, because following the Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive show’s run on the 2025 TV schedule, The Studio will return for Season 2. Earlier this month, co-creator, director, writer and lead actor Seth Rogen expressed interest in having Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel appear in the next season. I’m now hopeful that this could actually be pulled off when the series returns.

Seth Rogen And Vin Diesel Have Finally Met

Rogen had previously said that he’s never met the man who’s been playing Dominic Toretto for well over 20 years, but fate intervened to rectify this. The two men crossed paths at an event involving Steven Spielberg’s mysterious 2026 movie, and the Superbad alum snapped a picture of them together to share on his Instagram account:

A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) A photo posted by on

This post doesn’t mention The Studio, but I’d like to think the seed has been planted for what will eventually blossom into Vin Diesel cameoing as himself. That’s assuming, of course, that Seth Rogen was able to bring up the comedy series while speaking with Diesel, but I find it hard to believe he wouldn’t at least mention it once. You gotta shoot your shot, after all. And while he’s currently busy putting Fast 11 together, I imagine Diesel has at least heard of The Studio. If he has watched the show and finds it funny, then that only improves the chances of him appearing in it.

What Seth Rogen Previously Said About Vin Diesel

Seth Rogen first shared his desire for Vin Diesel to appear in The Studio while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s title host. When Kimmel asked if there were any people he had in mind for the Apple TV+ show’s next season Rogen answered:

There’s a lot of actors I would love to work with, and some specifically who I think their personas are funny to explore. I think Vin Diesel would be very funny and fun to work with. Mostly ‘cause if you think about it, he’s only in those Fast & Furious movies… For most of the people’s lifetime who are in their 20s now, he’s only ever been Dom Toretto, ever. So to see him outside of Dom Toretto, to me, would be very exciting.

When Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that Vin Diesel is The Pacifier, Seth Rogen retorted that that movie came out “25 years ago” (it was actually 20 years). For the sake of accuracy, I’ll remind everyone reading that the last 10 years has seen Diesel star in movies like The Last Witch Hunter, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Bloodshot. But Rogen’s overall point stands, Diesel is still best known for anchoring the Fast & Furious franchise.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

Don't miss out on The Studio and other acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and Slow Horses. Sign up for Apple TV+ for free for a whole week before paying $9.99 a month.

After going on a tangent with Kimmel about how the action star’s real name is not actually Vin Diesel’s real name (it’s Mark Sinclair), Seth Rogen delivered an amusing plea directly to the camera:

Vincent, Vincenze Bartholomew Diesel. I assume you’re watching this every night. I assume you’re watching it while driving like a ’65 Pontiac. If you would, please consider… I don’t know, maybe we can organize a Zoom or something like that… And I’ll capture your baldness on a hard drive.

Nothing is guaranteed just yet, but I’ll cross my fingers that Vin Diesel is one of the names that’s announced for The Studio Season 2. It would pair nicely with learning when Fast 11, the final film in the franchise, will be released. Meanwhile, Platonic, Seth Rogen’s other Apple TV+ show, returns for its second season on August 6.