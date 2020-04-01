Someone Created The Cats Butthole Cut, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
In the beginning, there was the word, and the word was that director Tom Hooper’s Cats had a version with cat buttholes included amongst its menagerie of horrors. While those claims seem to be more of a rumor than a confirmed feature, that rumor has inspired fans to ask for #TheButtholeCut to be released. Should you be one of those fans asking for the truth, the hole truth and nothing but the truth, your day has technically come, as someone created a fake trailer for Cats: The Butthole Cut.
Gaze upon their works, and despair, below:
This alternate version of Cats moments has been brought to you by a group of pranksters known as XVP Comedy, and they’re really gone all out when it comes to showing the world what at true “Butthole Cut” would look like. Which is essentially the same version of director Tom Hooper’s crazy musical, just with some more distractions in frame.
We’re not talking about one or two buttholes either. In fact, there’s a lot of cat butt in this Cats tribute to a rumor that’s now, officially, gotten out of hand. When you create a billboard that advertises a butthole, a smokestack that ends with a butthole and even a butthole in the moon, things have taken a turn that can never be unseen.
As Cats has made the rounds on home video with its early digital release window, the movie has once again become the butt of the cultural joke. Though there’s also some cat nipples added to characters like Sir Ian McKellen’s Gus the Theatre Cat, but since there’s no real catchy joke to go with that, we’ll just refrain from tweaking that particular subject.
One has to wonder how the folks at Universal would respond to this interesting development, as they’ve been good sports about “The Butthole Cut” of Cats since the very beginning. As for the legions of people on Twitter that have only given A+ feedback on this new internet obsession, they’re probably tickled pink themselves to see this sort of video floating around.
Frankly, with the arrival of this… intriguing look at what Cats: The Butthole Cut could look like, there’s only one course of action left. In the name of curiosity, sanity and sheer laughter, The Butthole Cut must be released into the wild.
In fact, throw in that really weird scene where Rebel Wilson’s Jennyanydots relieves herself in a sink while you’re at it. We’re in a pandemic right now, and with the normal rules of reason and law thrown out the window, it’s time to get weird. Either that, or it’s time to just forget any of this ever happened, as we move on to the next oddity in the world of cinema.
Cats is available for your viewing pleasure on Digital HD, with the home video release slated for April 7.