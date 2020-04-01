Someone Created The Cats Butthole Cut, And I Can’t Look Away

In the beginning, there was the word, and the word was that director Tom Hooper’s Cats had a version with cat buttholes included amongst its menagerie of horrors. While those claims seem to be more of a rumor than a confirmed feature, that rumor has inspired fans to ask for #TheButtholeCut to be released. Should you be one of those fans asking for the truth, the hole truth and nothing but the truth, your day has technically come, as someone created a fake trailer for Cats: The Butthole Cut.