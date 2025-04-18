Hello Kitty Wished One Of The Characters A Happy Birthday, And People Can't Stop Making Hilarious NSFW Comments

News
By published

Oh, boy...

a scene from Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures
(Image credit: Sanrio)

Pop culture is full of intriguing and iconic characters. Whether they’ve been played by famous actors like Bruce Willis (John McClane in the Die Hard movies) and Harrison Ford (he’s the legendary Indiana Jones, as well as portraying Han Solo in the Star Wars movies) on the big screen, or have filled our childhoods with animated joy like the (sadly now missing from Max) classic Looney Tunes cartoons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shows and movies. The cuddly characters from Sanrio are in that last category, but now that Hello Kitty has wished one of her brethren a happy birthday, folks online are making one specific NSFW comment.

What’s The NSFW Comment People Are Making After Hello Kitty Wished Another Sanrio Character Happy Birthday?

It would be foolhardy to pretend that many adults aren’t still fans of the things they loved when they were kids. From video games to animated adventures and the innumerable adorable characters from Sanrio, many of us enjoy repping our faves throughout our lives. So, those who follow Hello Kitty on X were likely delighted when the little lady (who turned 50 in 2024!) decided to wish a happy birthday to fellow character, Pompompurin. Let’s take a look at that post, and see if you can figure out what fans picked up on:

I freely admit that I didn’t notice an issue at first. Kitty and Poms (who is a golden retriever puppy, btw) are having fun in their party hats and sharing some Pompompurin-shaped Japanese pudding treats. Then I scrolled down, and noticed comments like this:

  • Did he need to show hole for the pic tho?
  • Is this man farting on us?
  • Damn with the starfish all out like that? Lol
  • I always wondered why did you guys draw him with his turd cutter out like this. Love you by the way i swear

You know, we all need to get our days started off right. But never, in a million years, could I have guessed that dealing with animated character anatomy would light up my Friday morning. After reading these, and several other booty-related notes, I scrolled back up to the original post and, yup. Dude, there’s like…a cartoon butthole in there! What can I say? At least this won’t add to Hello Kitty’s arrest record.

Here’s the thing. I’m a good writer, which means there is, frequently, research involved in my job. So, did I spend roughly 20 minutes looking into Pompompurin’s butthole (pun intended)? Yes, guys. I absolutely did. And I did it for you!

Anyway…apparently the illustration we see in the social media post is (as the last comment notes) not an accident. According to Blippo, the character was originally created without his glaring gap (DO NOT come at me for that. All of the actual butthole synonyms are ALSO TERRIBLE and you know it!), and he eventually lost popularity.

When Sanrio went to redesign him, they added what is known as a (wait for it) “charm point,” which is (according to Google) a Japanese term for a physical feature or aspect of one’s personality that will make a person/character attractive (or at the very least, interesting) to those who look upon them. Well, golly.

As you can probably imagine, this redesign worked, and now Poms is another year older and living his pants-free, charm point-showin’ life to the fullest. May we all feel so liberated that every day is like the wind through our…You know what? I’m gonna stop there and just go get myself some pudding. BYE!

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Gracie Abrams Opened Up About The 'Invasion Of Privacy' Taylor Swift Constantly Faces, And Why She's Been 'Lucky' To Learn From It

'It's The Small Wins.' Reacher's Neagley Spinoff Actress Maria Sten Gets Real About How Little Time Off The Cast Gets, And Dang Girl

Gracie Abrams Opened Up About The 'Invasion Of Privacy' Taylor Swift Constantly Faces, And Why She's Been 'Lucky' To Learn From It
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right Taylor Swift looking forward in the Lavender Haze music video and Gracie Abrams facing her body left while she looks forward in the I Love You, I&#039;m Sorry music video.
Gracie Abrams Opened Up About The 'Invasion Of Privacy' Taylor Swift Constantly Faces, And Why She's Been 'Lucky' To Learn From It
Ben Affleck looks to the side with disbelief in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League.
'It's Rare': Ben Affleck Reflects On The Snyder Cut Coming Together Years After Justice League
Dwight smiling in The Office
Rainn Wilson Revealed His Lyrics For The Office’s Theme Song, And Dwight Would Be So Proud Of This
Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie
Ryan Gosling Brought A Photo Of His Childhood Bedsheets To His Star Wars: Starfighter Announcement, And Could This Man Get Any More Adorable?
Ted Sarandos attends the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. James Cameron at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024.
‘Not Just 50% Cheaper.’ Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Has His Own Take After James Cameron Revised His Thoughts On AI In Hollywood
Hornswoggle looking shocked
WWE's Hornswoggle Pens Emotional Post After Being Asked By Company To Return For WrestleMania Weekend
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.
I Totally Get Michael B Jordan's 'Venting' About Fake Blood In Sinners, But I'm Loving This Story About How The Team Actually Met About It
Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers scream together as they flex in Him.
After Watching The Teaser For Him, There's One Performance I Was Shocked By That I Need To See More Of
9-1-1 cast on 9-1-1
The 9-1-1 Showrunner’s Reasoning For Killing Off THAT Character Makes Sense, But I’ll Never Get Over His Death
Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live and Aimee Lou Wood on The /White Lotus.
SNL’s Bowen Yang Explained Why Aimee Lou Wood’s Reaction To The White Lotus Sketch Was ‘Completely Valid’