Hello Kitty Wished One Of The Characters A Happy Birthday, And People Can't Stop Making Hilarious NSFW Comments

Pop culture is full of intriguing and iconic characters. The cuddly characters from Sanrio are in that last category, but now that Hello Kitty has wished one of her brethren a happy birthday, folks online are making one specific NSFW comment.

It would be foolhardy to pretend that many adults aren’t still fans of the things they loved when they were kids. From video games to animated adventures and the innumerable adorable characters from Sanrio, many of us enjoy repping our faves throughout our lives. So, those who follow Hello Kitty on X were likely delighted when the little lady (who turned 50 in 2024!) decided to wish a happy birthday to fellow character, Pompompurin. Let’s take a look at that post, and see if you can figure out what fans picked up on:

Happy birthday to the sweetest pup, Pompompurin! 🎂💛 pic.twitter.com/sV8f2N7dbOApril 16, 2025

I freely admit that I didn’t notice an issue at first. Kitty and Poms (who is a golden retriever puppy, btw) are having fun in their party hats and sharing some Pompompurin-shaped Japanese pudding treats. Then I scrolled down, and noticed comments like this:

Did he need to show hole for the pic tho?

Is this man farting on us?

Damn with the starfish all out like that? Lol

I always wondered why did you guys draw him with his turd cutter out like this. Love you by the way i swear

You know, we all need to get our days started off right. But never, in a million years, could I have guessed that dealing with animated character anatomy would light up my Friday morning. After reading these, and several other booty-related notes, I scrolled back up to the original post and, yup. Dude, there’s like…a cartoon butthole in there! What can I say? At least this won’t add to Hello Kitty’s arrest record .

Here’s the thing. I’m a good writer, which means there is, frequently, research involved in my job. So, did I spend roughly 20 minutes looking into Pompompurin’s butthole (pun intended)? Yes, guys. I absolutely did. And I did it for you!

Anyway…apparently the illustration we see in the social media post is (as the last comment notes) not an accident. According to Blippo , the character was originally created without his glaring gap (DO NOT come at me for that. All of the actual butthole synonyms are ALSO TERRIBLE and you know it!), and he eventually lost popularity.

When Sanrio went to redesign him, they added what is known as a (wait for it) “charm point,” which is (according to Google) a Japanese term for a physical feature or aspect of one’s personality that will make a person/character attractive (or at the very least, interesting) to those who look upon them. Well, golly.

As you can probably imagine, this redesign worked, and now Poms is another year older and living his pants-free, charm point-showin’ life to the fullest. May we all feel so liberated that every day is like the wind through our…You know what? I’m gonna stop there and just go get myself some pudding. BYE!