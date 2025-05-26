Michael Bay Amusingly Made A Video To Address All Those Skibidi Toilet Rumors, And Frank Grillo Responded

While there are a ton of upcoming movies in 2025 to be excited about, if you're someone who is chronically online and deep into brainrot memes, you're thrilled about the arrival of one movie. News dropped late last year that Michael Bay is attempting to make "Skibidi Toilet" the next Transformers, and like many others, I'm dying for an update on that.

After a period of silence, Bay has finally spoken, and setting the record straight the Skibidi Toilet movie. The director who has teamed up with Will Smith and many other notable actors over the years stated the situation plainly, and Frank Grill had to chime in as well.

Michael Bay Sets The Record Straight On His Involvement In The Skibidi Toilet Movie

If Michael Bay is involved with the Skibidi Toilet movie, that's news to him. The director took to Instagram with a video, and sorry to say for anyone holding onto hope, said he is not working on a movie tied to the weirdest meme of the modern era:

I went on the internet last night and it says stuff about me directing something, I know what I’m directing, but it’s not the thing they keep talking about,” He said while showing a pile of movie scripts he’s working on. “That’s a movie. These are a whole bunch of movies right now, one is in serious prep, one is in soft prep, one I’m writing, one getting ready to produce or two to produce, but there’s not one in that little pile that says Skibidi, so let’s just stop the lore right now. OK. You heard it from me.

Well, I suppose that's that. While I wasn't surprised when I heard the rumor that the same man behind one of the most popular animated adaptations in the world was going to make a movie about a head in a toilet, I didn't really question it. In hindsight, I kind of feel silly that I accepted it as fact with no further questions. Though to be fair, the memeability of a movie like Minecraft has led it to crush at the box office. Is it so hard to believe someone like Michael Bay wouldn't be involved in a movie like this?

Frank Grillo Responded To Michael Bay's Video

The reader might be wondering how Frank Grillo factors into this story in a meaningful way, and it's a valid question. Well, beyond the connection between them in that the actor appears in the Michael Bay-produced franchise The Purge, Grillo was fancast by some to appear as Marcone in the Skibidi Toilet movie. If Grillo won't be collaborating with Bay on a meme movie, he's at least hoping he'll be in the mix for one of the other scripts that the director is working on:

There better be my name in at least one of those. 😂🔥

I don't need to rewatch The Rock again to know why Grillo wants to be involved in whatever Michael Bay has coming up on the horizon. The director knows how to make a damn good action movie, and his movies tend to perform well at the box office. I'm sure many actors would shamelessly shoot their shot in his Instagram comments, especially if they had a valid excuse for doing so.

The bad news here is that we no longer know what to believe about a potential Skibidi Toilet movie. There have been many hilarious memes made about movies and TV shows over the years, but it appears the odds of this meme getting a movie are quickly circling the drain. I'd love to see it get made, but just to be completely transparent, I'm not sure I'd ever commit to sitting down to see it in theaters.

Michael Bay has new projects on the way, and apparently we'll need to keep an ear out for any updates on the Skibidi Toilet movie. If nothing else, hopefully we'll get some bad indie horror movie out of it, similar to some of the other beloved characters getting that treatment as of late.