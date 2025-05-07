The Internet Just Reminded Me Of That Time JLo Was Using The Bathroom While Katy Perry Put On A Hamburger Costume, And You Can't Make This Met Gala Moment Up

The Met Gala always has innovative, wild and highly talked about fashion moments, that’s a given. For example, the 2025 Met Gala was full of tailored suits and dapper outfits that we’re still chatting about days later. However, the event is also the setting for some crazy celebrity interactions that I’d never imagine in a million years – like that time JLo ran into Katy Perry in the bathroom while she was putting on a hamburger costume.

Truly, there are Met Gala moments that cause utter shock and live on well after the event. I’m thinking about Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress and the debate that caused. I’m thinking of that time Jared Leto, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X all showed up as cats . And I’m thinking about that time Katy Perry wore a hamburger costume and the video of her and JLo that went viral afterward, take a look:

This video was part of @Evalore13 ’s extensive X thread about memorable Met Gala moments, and they’re so right. There’s something about seeing the "Roar" singer put on a hamburger costume in The Met’s bathroom that is kind of mind-blowing. However, what really makes it an iconic, unforgettable moment is the fact that JLo also happened to be there.

Truly, the casual “Hi, JLo” as the “Firework” singer shimmied back into her hamburger costume is iconic stuff.

Now, for a bit of background that makes this story even better, this all happened at the 2019 Met Gala. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Perry walked the red carpet dressed as a chandelier and then changed into the burger fit for the after-party.

The outfit, which featured a hamburger top and a lettuce mini-dress, was made by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, and he told Vogue why he thought it was the perfect second look for the event, saying:

I was thinking about how at the end of the ball everyone is ready to kick off their heels, toss off their corsets and eat some junk food. I thought what could be cuter than Katy wearing a sequined burger cape with a tiny little ruched lettuce dress underneath!

Listen, it’s camp and so Katy Perry, so I’d say they understood the assignment.

On top of that, the pop star wore a hamburger costume again in “ You Need To Calm Down ,” one of Taylor Swift’s best music videos, about a month after the Gala.

Meanwhile, Lopez was wearing a stunning Versace dress ( per Vogue ) that featured loads of shining shimmering crystals on both the dress and the headpiece she wore with it. It was camp in a totally different way, so this video showed off the range that came with 2019’s fun theme.

So, all around, this whole situation was remarkable in terms of interaction and fashion.

Honestly, the moments that come from the Met Gala are some of my favorites. From fashion statements, like JLo’s sheer dress last year and just about anything Rihanna has worn (from her yellow gown to that afterparty dress that involved, in her words, “ my little ass crack out ”), to instances like this bathroom bump-in, I never know what to expect. And what we get also always exceeds whatever I could have imagined.

Overall, I love that the internet decided to remind me of the time Jennifer Lopez ran into Katy Perry in a Met Gala bathroom as she was putting her hamburger costume back on. It truly was iconic, and I’m perfectly fine with it living rent-free in my mind for as long as it wants.