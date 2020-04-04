Johnny Depp's Case Against Amber Heard Now Dragging In Elon Musk Amidst Cheating Allegations

Leave a Comment
Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against ex-wife, and Aquaman’s Mera, Amber Heard and, as it continues to unravel, more and more high-profile stars have been caught in the middle. Most recently Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Javier Bardem and his ex-fiancé Winona Ryder spoke in defense of the actor and, now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been wrapped up in the drama as well.
Last week, Johnny Depp’s side of things received good news when it was announced that his defamation case against Amber Heard would be going forward in Virginia following reports that coronavirus concerns would place the trial on hold days prior. Depp’s allegations come after Amber Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she accused the Fantastic Beasts actor of domestic violence. Depp denies these claims and has called them an “elaborate hoax” to advance her own career.
The latest development in the legal battle involves an alleged affair Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had with tech mogul Elon Musk while they were still married. Heard and Musk have confirmed to have been in a relationship shortly after The Rum Diary co-stars called it quits in 2016, but Depp has gathered information that points to the two possibly being together before that.
Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married—while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015—Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk 'late at night' at Mr. Depp's penthouse... Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her 'friend Elon' access to the building's parking garage and the penthouse elevator 'late at night,' and they testified that they did so. Building staff would then see Ms. Heard's 'friend Elon' leaving the building the next morning.
Amber Heard and Elon Musk have since moved on as of 2018 after previously breaking up back in 2016. Musk has most recently been with musician Grimes, who he is expecting a child with. Both Amber and Elon have previously denied claims that they were in a relationship prior to Depp being out of the picture. A subpoena has been filed asking that Musk hand over his communications with Heard regarding conversations of claims of abuse.
Back in January, James Franco was also roped into the legal battle when he was seen in another 2016 surveillance video where he is in an elevator with Amber Heard at her and Johnny Depp’s apartment complex. Since it happened the night after Heard and Depp’s infamous heated fight, he has been asked to be part of questioning during the trial. Franco asked for a sealed deposition to protect his words said in connection to the trial.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend as more developments in Johnny Depp’s lawsuit moves forward.