Now The Publicist That Allegedly ‘Leaked’ Justin Baldoni Text Messages Is Hitting Back: ‘In Her Soap Opera Script Masquerading As Counterclaims’
Justin Baldoni's former publicist is looking to end the lawsuits against her.
The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is contentious right now, and the rabbit hole has been getting deeper as there are actually multiple lawsuits ongoing as a result of the initial complaint filed by Lively, including some that don’t even technically involve her. This includes a pair of lawsuits, one filed by and another against Stephanie Jones, Justin Baldoni’s former publicist.
Jones sued Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer, and two other publicists, including Jennifer Abel, a former employee of Jones’ firm. In turn, she was countersued with claims that she breached her responsibilities by leaking text messages with Baldoni. Now Jones is seeking to have the countersuits dismissed through a pair of legal filings that take shots at Baldoni and co.
Publicist Calls Out Justin Baldoni’s 'Retaliatory, Vindictive Smear Campaign'
The first motion submitted by Stephanie Jones and Jonesworks LLC to the United States District Court for New York’s Southern District (via Deadline) focused on Justin Baldoni and his Wayfarer production company. The motion to dismiss the lawsuit claims that Baldoni et al are suing simply out of anger that the conflict between the It Ends Us with Us director and Blake Lively has become public and that the lawsuit itself has no merit. The filing reads in part…
Jones’ lawyers claim that the potentially damaging text messages that she is accused of leaking were actually produced as part of a subpeona that she was complying with, and thus she can’t be blamed for them having been released to the public.
The messages allegedly show a coordinated plan to attack Blake Lively's credibility and are a major component of her own lawsuit against Baldoni.
The Second Motion Attempts To Dismiss Claims Of Former Employee
The other motion filed in court this week by Stephanie Jones is directed at Jennifer Abel, a former publicist at Stephanie Jones JonesWorks PR company. Abel is referred to as a “rogue employee” elsewhere in the filings, and the motion to dismiss calls her claims, including invasion of privacy, a “soap opera” that should be dismissed due to a lack of legal basis. The motion opens…
The lawsuits at the core of all this between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni aren’t expected to go to trial until next year. By then, the multiple other lawsuits may have been dealt with.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Notably, Baldoni is also suing the New York Times for publishing the story that broke this news, as well as suing Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. In the past month, Lively has moved to dismiss, and Reynolds made a motion to dismiss as well.
The results of all this could have a material impact on what happens when the core lawsuit comes to trial. As more information comes out about it, we'll keep you posted.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Amidst Feud, David Tennant Took A Dig At JK Rowling When Asked Whether He'd Return To Harry Potter
After The Oscars Finally Breaks On A Stunt Category, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch And More React: 'We've Come A Long Way'