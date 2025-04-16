Elon Musk's Ex Claims He Has A 'Fixer' Who Paid Her Millions To Keep Their Baby Secret

Ashley St. Clair wants it to be known that Elon Musk, who is the father of multiple children with unusual names , is also the father of her child. However, if St. Clair is to be believed, Musk's fixer, Jared Birchall, intervened to try to keep that information a secret. Now, she’s revealed her baby’s name and opened up about this experience, the reveal of her child's existence and what she was allegedly offered to her to keep this whole situation out of the public eye.

Birchall manages “the financial and privacy deals Musk wants for the women raising the world’s richest man’s babies,” the WSJ reported, and he worked directly with St. Clair. According to the report, the Tesla CEO offered St. Clair $15 million and $100,000 per month to stay quiet about their baby, Romulus. Apparently, other deals like this are in place with women who've also had kids with Elon Musk.

At one point, according to the story, Birchall told St. Clair the following about Musk and them having children:

Privacy and confidentiality is the top of the list in every aspect of his life, every aspect, and his entire world is set up to be, like, a meritocracy.

Reportedly, Musk asked St. Clair not to reveal their relationship and, according to texts the outlet saw, “Birchall texted her about leaving Musk’s name off the birth certificate.” She didn’t put his name on the certificate, yet she did hire a lawyer.

According to the story, Musk wanted this to stay a secret because he thought it was dangerous. In a text, he apparently said that revealing the baby and their relationship could be bad. He also noted that he was “#2 after Trump for assassination.” Apparently, the tech magnate also declared, “Only the paranoid survive.”

She was then given documents that would force her to keep all this a secret. Going back to those first numbers stated, the $15 million would be for “a home and living expenses.” Meanwhile, she’d also get $100,000 per month until their kid turned 21.

However, this agreement would have made it so St. Clair couldn’t speak in retaliation or in a disparaging way about Musk and, if she broke it, she’d have to pay back the $15 million. It also didn’t stop Musk from speaking negatively about her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apparently, the agreement also wouldn’t have provided support if her song got really sick. Also, if Musk died before the kid turned 21, he wouldn’t get a trust fund or life insurance.

So she didn’t sign.

This has led to another legal battle for Musk. Over the last few years, he’s been wrapped up in a lawsuit involving Blade Runner 2049 , and he was involved in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard On top of that, Mush has quite the history with Disney . Collectively, these are only three issues he’s been involved in. His ex, Grimes, has also sued him over paternal rights, and they share three kids.

The point is made over and over that St. Clair didn’t want her child to feel “illegitimate,” which is why she didn’t want this story to stay private. As she said:

I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret.

Now, this whole issue is being battled out in court. The New York Supreme Court ordered a paternity test, and the results stated that “Probability of Paternity” was 99.9999%.

Meanwhile, the financial offers made to St. Clair have been diminished. After she posted about the situation on X, the $15 million offer was taken away. Then, he lowered the monthly payments to $40,000 as the legal battle began. Most recently, his team sent her $20,000, cutting the payment in half. Overall, St. Clair laid out what she went through in detail and shared her side of this story involving her baby and Elon Musk.