Could Johnny Depp Make A Career Comeback? What’s Going On And How Is Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Involved?

Johnny Depp was once one of the biggest movie stars in the world. However, following a pair of major legal battles the actor’s career had once appeared to be completely over. He’s recently been working on a comeback, however, and if recent rumors are to be believed, he could be on the verge of a major return in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp’s Biggest Movie Since His Legal Battles Is On The Way

Johnny Depp is currently working on the film Day Drinker, which will be the actor’s highest profile movie since his lengthy legal battle with ex Amber Heard. He’ll co-star alongside Penelope Cruz, who publicly defended Depp. And an unnamed source recently told InTouch Weekly that the actor is looking to return to his previous level of success, saying…

At one point, people predicted this day would never come, that he’d be ostracized from Hollywood forever, so this is very vindicating for him. He’s been in a much better headspace and as a result has been taking much better care of himself. He wants to come back his absolute best and have a full Phoenix rising arc.

Of course, for Johnny Depp to have a “full” return to his former glory, as the unnamed source suggests here, that’s going to mean a return to major blockbuster movies. And surprisingly, according to some reports that may actually be happening.

Could Johnny Depp Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 After All?

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been some of the most successful live-action films Disney has made outside of Marvel and Star Wars. A sixth movie in the franchise seemed like a sure thing, but following Johnny Depp’s legal troubles, the decision was made to reboot the franchise without him.

There have been multiple scripts in development in the last few years. A project that would have starred Margot Robbie was considered, but has reportedly been shelved., However, most recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who has not hidden his desire to keep Depp involved, revealed that there are two scripts for a new Pirates movie currently in development, and one of them would have Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow returning.

What’s more, a story from Express indicates that Depp is in “advanced” negotiations with Disney for a return. While we have to take this report with a grain of salt, if it’s true, it would seem that not only is Johnny Depp’s return to the Pirates franchise possible, it’s actually becoming likely.

It would certainly be a major shift for Disney. The studio has continually insisted that the franchise was moving on from Captain Jack Sparrow. Jerry Bruckheimer had indicated he’d been unable to secure so much as a cameo for Depp in a future Pirates movie.

Of course, nothing will be official until we hear it from Disney. A new Pirates of the Caribbean movie being officially confirmed will be big news, and the inclusion, or lack thereof, of Johnny Depp will be a big part of the ensuing conversation.