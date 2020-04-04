James Gunn's Idea For Scooby-Doo 3 Sounds Wild

As a filmmaker, James Gunn has become widely known for producing projects that are a bit more unconventional or feature characters and concepts that are unfamiliar to mainstream audiences. This includes his work on films like Slither and Super as well as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, who became household names after he handled their big-screen debut. Yet some forget that Gunn was also the scribe behind the two live-action Scooby Doo films of the early 2000s. While the writer-director, never got to make a third installment, he seems to have an idea for it that you probably wouldn’t guess.