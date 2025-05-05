Watch James Gunn’s Dog Go Crazy Watching Superman’s Krypto (Which Was Totally Based Off Him)
This is adorable.
The superhero genre continues to be popular, and fans are eager to see what James Gunn is planning for the DC with upcoming DC movies. The new shared universe will get its big screen debut with Gunn's Superman movie, which will feature the title character's super powered dog Kypto. That characters 3D model was based off the filmmaker's dog, and he recently posted a hilarious picture of the pet freaking out over his onscreen self.
What we know about Superman is limited, but it'll be here before we know this summer. Krypto was scene-stealer in the Superman trailer, but it turns out that James Gunn's dog Ozu isn't a huge fan. He shared a video on Instagram of the little guy angrily barking at Krypto on the screen. Check it out below:


How funny is that? While Ozu was the inspiration for Krypto, that doesn't mean that the filmmaker's pet is a fan of the flying pooch. By Gunn's comments in the video, Ozu is actively trying to "murder himself", since the DC character's model is based off of him. I guess there's only room in this town for one of them.
Superman will be the debut movie for Gods of Monsters, which is the name for the first slate of DCU projects. That includes live-action movies and TV content, as well as animation and video games. In fact, the new shared universe kicked off with the animated series Creature Commandos (streaming with a Max subscription).
While fans are eager for a longer trailer for Superman, the limited footage has proven that Krypto is going to be a serious scene stealer in the forthcoming blockbuster. It should be interesting to see how he's used in the story, but Gunn has had great success bringing adorable characters to like such as Baby Groot.
The fact that James Gunn used his own dog's likeness to bring Krypto to life makes a great deal of sense for those who have been following his career. The acclaimed filmmaker is known for putting his unique POV into his films, such as the music in Guardians of the Galaxy. Even Gunn's dance moves were used to bring Groot to life in the second film. So why wouldn't his dog serve as inspiration in this way?
There are a ton of questions about what's going down in Superman, and how the blockbuster will influence future projects in the new DC Universe. Fans are eager to see if the new franchise will improve upon what was done with the DCU, especially where its related to crossovers and shared storytelling.
Superman will hit theaters on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully we get enough Krypto time throughout that movie.
