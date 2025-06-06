Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar Revealed Which Spirit He Wants To Be Possessed By Next, And His Pitch Is Delightfully Unhinged
I'd love to see this wild idea on screen.
Last season, we saw Pete in Jay’s body and Nancy possess Sam. In earlier seasons, we saw Hetty possess Jay, and Thorfinn take over Sam, too. Possession has become a fun tradition on Ghosts, and as we look forward to its return on the 2025 TV schedule, it’s easy to wonder which ghost will take over which living next. Well, Utkarsh Ambudkar knows exactly what he wants to happen next, and it’s so delightfully unhinged that I want it on screen ASAP.
Let’s not forget, Jay has some serious issues with a demon that he’ll have to deal with in Season 5 of Ghosts (thanks, Elias). However, I’m sure there will be room for some shenanigans like possession, too. So, with his wishful-thinking cap seemingly on, Utkarsh Ambudkar pitched his idea for who could take over Jay’s body next to Collider Forces without hesitation:
First of all, his train of thought here is hilarious. I would also love to see Flower as Jay trying to flirt with Thor. However, sadly, that’s not possible since Jay can’t see him. But he can certainly try. It’d be so funny to see Flower in Jay’s body attempting to have a moment with Thor when in reality, there’s no one there, or she’s unknowingly putting the moves on another one of the ghosts.
Meanwhile, his other idea for Flower as Jay to plan an orgy is hilariously unhinged. I doubt that’s something that’d be allowed to air on CBS. However, I’d like to see them try. The hippie does talk about her love for them frequently, and it’d be fun to see the following pitch from the Jay actor play out on screen:
Now, we’re really cooking. Seeing Thor and Sam work together to stop or support Flower’s mission to put on an orgy sounds like a delightfully unhinged idea for an episode of Ghosts that I really need to see. Watching Jay act stoned and confused while Sam and Thor flounder over how to fix what’s going on is so funny, and it’d be a super fun and unique way to tell part of Flower’s story.
Ghosts has been renewed for two more seasons already, which gives it the guaranteed time to explain some of our biggest questions about the ghosts, as well as silly storylines like this. So, there’s a lot to look forward to when the series returns this fall.
However, in the meantime, you can imagine this wild story Ambudkar pitched and go back and watch the other possession episodes of this CBS sitcom with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
