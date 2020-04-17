Titanic: 8 Important Characters Who Existed In Real Life

How She Was Portrayed In The Movie: Throughout Titanic, Molly Brown, who is portrayed by Kathy Bates, is the voice of reason in a number of different conversations and situations, including the famous dinner scene and more notably during and after the sinking of the ship during which time she is seen fighting with the crew to go back and save more passengers from drowning or freezing to death in the Atlantic. The latter of the two scenes draws from real life accounts of Brown's actions in the hours following Titanic's sinking.