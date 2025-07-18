I Watched The Old Guard 2, And That Ending Is Making Me Crazy

Every streaming service has had some megahits, and those with a Netflix subscription probably remember the record-breaking success of The Old Guard. The 2020 Charlize Theron-led action movie reportedly was seen by 78 million users of the streamer, and a sequel was quickly green lit. I was invested, and watched The Old Guard 2, but the movie's ending is driving me pretty bonkers.

Critics weren't pleased with The Old Guard 2, despite the good will that the first movie garnered. I liked it more than most of them, but the ending of The Old Guard 2 made me want to throw something at a wall. Almost none of the stories are given closure, and the cliffhanger left the fate of most of the team unknown. Seriously, how are you going to offer absolutely no closure?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Almost None Of The Stories Were Resolved By The Old Guard 2's Ending

In some ways it felt like the Netflix sequel was trying to replicate the twist of Avengers: Infinity War's ending. Charlize Theron's Andy failed to best the Thanos-esque villain of Uma Thurman's Discord, and her entire team fell. Now the question is: how long are we going to have to wait for a third movie?

As we got deeper into the runtime of the sequel, it was revealed that KiKi Layne's Nile had the ability to take immortality away. It turns out that Discord was planning on using her to get her own immortality back... but we never actually see this. Instead Nile is captured and never seen or heard from again.

The same can also be said for fan favorite characters Joe and Nicky, who serve as a great example of LGBTQ+ representation throughout the franchise. Like Nile, they were also captured, and their ultimate fate is totally a mystery at this point. Will they be separated? I sure hope not, but ultimately none of us know.

Much of The Old Guard 2 was building up to Andy and Discord finally getting into a battle. While it was thrilling to see Kill Bill's Thurman once again wielding a katana, that fight came and went without any closure about the rest of the story. After all that build up, to get no conclusion and neither characters perishing felt like a let down to me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Since there hasn't even been any confirmation about a third Old Guard movie, it's possible that we'll simply never get resolution on the franchise's story. Hopefully it continues perform well for Netlflix and a threequel is quickly green-lighted. Seriously, I need to know what happens to Joe and Nicky.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both Old Guard movies are streaming now on Netflix, with the sequel only recently arriving as part of the 2025 movie release list. At the timing of writing this story, the sequel is no longer sitting in the Top 10 Movies on the streamer.