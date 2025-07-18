Donnie Wahlberg Announced An Original Blue Bloods Cast Member Is Returning For Boston Blue, And It's Making Me Sing 'Reunited And It Feels So Good!'

The highly anticipated Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue, is coming to the 2025 TV schedule this fall on CBS, and the excitement is through the roof. The new show will see Donnie Wahlberg reprising his beloved role as Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a new job with the Boston PD. I’ve been wondering if other Reagans will be joining him, and the wondering has finally ended. Wahlberg has announced that an original cast member is returning, and I couldn’t be happier.

As filming continues on Boston Blue, Wahlberg took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo from set, but it's not just any photo. He was beside on-screen sister Bridget Moynahan for a very special reason. The New Kids on the Block co-founder revealed that Moynahan will not only be “bringing her incredible directing talents” to Boston Blue, but Erin Reagan will officially be making an appearance and joining her brother for a brief time in Boston:

It is so great to know that Moynahan will be appearing on Boston Blue, and it makes me want to sing, “Reunited and it feels so good!” because it truly does feel so good.

It’s only been a year since Blue Bloods wrapped filming, but I can only imagine how it feels for Wahlberg and Moynahan to be working together again after what probably feels like forever. Blue Bloods ran for 14 seasons. The Reagan family was not only a family on-screen but off as well, and it gives me hope that she won’t be the only one coming aboard Boston Blue.

Of course, details surrounding her appearance haven’t been revealed, so it’s hard to tell what exactly will bring Erin to Boston. Maybe she just wanted to pay her brother a visit, and maybe give him an update about her and Jack following the events of the series finale. Whatever the case may be, it will be exciting to see Moynahan and Wahlberg together again. If only their brother Jamie could join them…

That being said, while Moynahan will be the first original cast member returning aside from Wahlberg, Erin is not the first Reagan to be returning after Danny. It was previously reported that Danny’s youngest son, Sean, will indeed be coming to Boston with his father, only he won’t be played by Andrew Terraciano. Mika Amonsen is taking over the role as Sean takes a job as a Boston PD patrolman. Whether or not fans will be seeing big brother Jack, played by Terraciano’s real-life brother Tony Terraciano, is unknown.

Details surrounding Bridget Moynahan’s appearance and the episode she’s directing should be released in the coming months, but now, fans have something else to look forward to when it comes to Boston Blue. The new series premieres on CBS on Friday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, all episodes of Blue Bloods are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.