Severance Fans Can’t Get Over Tramell Tillman’s Wholesome Video Of Inviting His Mom To The Emmys: 'Mr. Milchik Your Outie Is A Sweetheart'

After the first half of an already very eventful 2025 TV schedule , this year’s Emmy nominations were announced and Severance ruled just about every category. Among the TV show’s 27 nominations, Tramell Tillman earned his first Emmy nomination for his role as Mr. Milchik. In anticipation, the actor is charming fans with the sweet phone call he made to his mother.

Tramell Tillman Invites His Mom To The Emmys In Sweet Video

The 40-year-old actor has become a favorite on Severance since his character first debuted back in 2022, but Season 2 marks the first time he’s really being recognized for it. Tillman is still virtually new to Hollywood, with just a few credits to his name dating back to a decade ago. Over the summer, he was a scene-stealer in Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning , acting alongside Tom Cruise. Anyway, check out this post-Emmy nomination video he shared:

This video is so emotional. The actor got his mother on the phone after being nominated in the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama” category, and she was getting them both teary-eyed. In typical mom fashion, Tramell’s mother was getting stressed already about what to wear, but the Severance star assured her his stylist would get her hooked up with some sort of name brand gown.

Additionally, Tramell Tillman told his mother that he “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for her support, which apparently included her “literally” pushing him on a stage. It’s such a wholesome video, and the comment section on his Instagram was full of fans talking about it. Take a look:

“Mr. Milchik your outie is a sweetheart” - @tzofiarivka

“I'm bawling. Tramell, no one deserves this more than you, not trying to take away anything from everyone. You deserve this so much, Lumon diva. Proud to be your fan” - @liza_art_and_cats

“STOOOOPPP this is so wholesome 😭😭 congrats Tramell!! So well deserved!!” - @sarasfanarts

“I know exactly why I’m crying in the club right now 😭” - @fionnualajay

“This made my whole day 😍. Milkshake deserves all the Emmies. And awww how sweet with your Mom ❤️🥹” - @faithysms

Sounds like everyone’s rooting for Tramell Tillman! From some of the most uncomfortable moments on Severance to the character being part of some of the danciest, he’s definitely a fan favorite.

Is Tramell Tillman Predicted To Win At The Emmys?

We can’t wait to see the actor take his mama to the Emmys, but let’s talk about the actor’s chances. There’s a lot of stacked categories this year, including the Best Actor in a Drama award , and Supporting Actor in a Drama is no exception. Tillman was nominated alongside The White Lotus’s Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell along with Paradise’s James Marsden and two other members of his Severance cast, Zach Cherry and John Turturro.

CinemaBlend’s own TV Editor Nick Venable is predicting Tramell will win. Gold Derby currently has the actor as No. 2 behind Walton Goggins, but otherwise it’s a bit too early in the game. Either way, it definitely sounds like he has strong odds. The awards show will air on CBS on Sunday, September 14.