Fame Ain't Always What It's Cracked Up To Be, As Khloé Kardashian Admits She Really Wishes She Could Go To Costco Like A Normal Person

The Kardashian-Jenner family is somewhat of an open book — albeit a highly photoshopped, heavily curated one — after living nearly two decades of their lives in front of the cameras. Through their reality TV shows (The Kardashians Season 7 is expected to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule this fall), the family has found international fame, launched several businesses and enjoys life’s greatest luxuries. But sometimes a girl just wants to go to Costco.

Khloé Talks Costco And HomeGoods (And Gets Confronted By A Fan)

The famous family has learned that the exposure that comes with reality TV doesn’t do anything to quell rumors — it really just means the conspiracy theories get wilder. Khloé Kardashian addressed some of the Kardashian myths on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, including one about each family member having a clone. She said if there were two of her, she’d want one to look different in order to perform seemingly mundane tasks. She said:

If I was in disguise, I’d just want to do, like, normal things. I love Costco. I would love to go to Costco, just walk up and down the aisles and just shop without people like, ‘Why are you here?’

That’s not just a hypothetical situation. Khloé Kardashian went on to recall a “fight” she had at HomeGoods with another shopper who was upset to see her at the discount department store. Khloé continued:

The girl was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘What are YOU doing here?’ Anything she said, I said the same sentence back. She was like, ‘Shouldn’t you be at Neiman’s?’ I go, ‘Shouldn’t YOU be at Neiman’s?’ She just kept going at me! And I was like, ‘I love HomeGoods.’ She did not want me to be there. She was like, ‘You should not be buying stuff here,’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ I don’t want to be bullied for going to Costco and HomeGoods.

I understand that there’s a difference between someone who has to shop at discount stores and someone who chooses to, but I also can’t really fault anybody for wanting to find a good deal. (And those Costco trips add up quickly!)

It’s Lonely At The Top For The Kardashians

Another rumor that Khloé addressed was whether her and her sisters’ entourages were composed of real friends or paid actors. She assured listeners and viewers — somewhat ironically — that the friends seen on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) are real because they simply don’t have that many people left in their lives. In her words:

We barely have people around us. I feel like we’ve lost all of our friends because we’ve been on camera for 20 years, and most of our friends are like, ‘We don’t want to be on camera anymore. We have shit to do.’ So we don’t have as many friends as we once did, so who you see are the loyal few who have stayed, that haven’t disappeared.

This feels like a bit of an exaggeration to me — we know the family is close enough to Jeff Bezos to have attended his wedding and made the trip to Texas to see Lauren Sánchez’s flight into space. Kim Kardashian also didn’t have trouble filling Kylie Jenner’s jet with friends to go see Usher in Las Vegas.

Now that I think about it, though, outside of Malika Haqq, Kim Kardashian’s “lifers” and Kylie Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, we really don’t see too many outsiders infiltrating the KarJenner bubble.

I’m sure Khloé Kardashian isn’t expecting any pity from those of us whose friends aren’t billionaires and who have to take every price cut we can find at HomeGoods, but I can definitely see how some aspects of the family’s fame can make things tough.