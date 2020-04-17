The Crucial Forrest Gump Change Barry Sonnenfeld Suggested To Tom Hanks Before Filming

Hanks signs on, we get Eric Roth to write this screenplay. And then Paramount decides they want to do Addams Family Values. So I said I'll only do Addams Family Values if you wait for me to do Gump. And I'll do both. Paramount says yes. [But another studio exec] says, ‘I don't want to wait.’ And by the way, she's right. Hanks could die. There could be three other movies just like this one. There's so many things that could go wrong. She didn't want to wait. I had to choose between Forrest Gump or Addams Family Values. And Addams Family was, you know, my firstborn. It is the first thing I ever directed. So it was an easy choice for me to do Addams Family Values. What I should have done is made sure my agent, who's no longer my agent, but at the time, was to have gotten me a producing credit since I got Hanks and it was my idea to make him a runner. But it didn't happen. But anyway, I always knew that Hanks was going to be an actor that expanded beyond comedies, because he's just a really good actor.