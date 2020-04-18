That Time Steve Zahn Almost Died While Shooting That Thing You Do

Tom Everett Scott: That was the day that started out with a Swiss crane crashing and almost killing Steve Zahn.

Steve Zahn: That was insane. That almost landed on my head.

Scott: I got to work, and they were like, ‘Did you hear about the crane?’

Zahn: I was plugged into the sound booth, and I had headphones on. I was playing my part, practicing, and I look up and I see fluorescent lights falling, and I see this crane coming right towards me. And I jumped out of the way, and it lands on the cart. I bit my lower lip, and it was bleeding, and I first thought ‘I don’t want to get it on my costume’. So I was over a trash can, and Tom [Everett Scott] walks in, he doesn’t know what’s going on, and he looks at me and sees the blood, and he starts laughing like I’m pulling a joke on him, and I’m like ‘No, dude, this is real.’ And we actually had to shoot the scene differently so that I had an explanation for a cut lip or something like that.

Scott: I actually thought the crane hit just your lip.