I Didn’t Have Tom Hanks Reuniting With A That Thing You Do Co-Star On My Bingo Card, But I’m Loving Their Sweet Pic

Almost 30 years after making the cult classic hit That Thing You Do, fans are still excited to see writer/director Tom Hanks’ pop music dramedy shine on. That fondness is not only held by the fans, but also by Hanks and his veteran cast from that 1996 picture. And while the 2025 movie schedule isn’t promising a Wonders reunion tour, a sweet meeting with actor Johnathon Schaech kind of reignites my hopes for a legacy-quel.

Sharing this beautiful event on social media, Schaech provided a snapshot of himself and the Toy Story legend in the wild together. Continuing to spread the gospel of this deserving classic, here’s what that post had to say:

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say that there was something cooking surrounding the legacy of The Wonders. Of course that’s not necessarily the truth, because as we saw with Johnathon Schaech’s 2023 reunion with Tom Hanks, sometimes the boys catching up is simply that. But considering how we got that sweet reissue of That Thing You Do’s soundtrack, it’s not like this singular film has left people’s minds.

Considered by some as one of the best ‘90s movies, it would be nice to see some sort of 30th anniversary re-release in 4K. I’m sure it’d please Harry Potter alum Tom Felton, who actually weighed in on this photo by saying, “You guys look great in gold have I told you that.” Even the once and future Draco Malfoy can’t resist the charms of That Thing You Do!

Mr. Felton isn’t the only young fan of this beloved movie, as even the Haim sisters recently paid tribute to Tom Hanks’ writing/directing debut. The most recent album and tour for rock group Haim actually takes its name from that infamous moment where Johnathon Schaech’s Jimmy tells Tom Hanks’ Mr. White, “I quit!” That feels like a good sign that this picture is not far from people’s minds, much like any other title that catches on years later, becoming a draw for Hulu subscription holders.

However, I may be biased, as I’m someone who is known for random thoughts while watching That Thing You Do on not-exactly-rare occasions. Outside of anything related to the film itself, it really is sweet to see two past collaborators catching up from time to time. Sometimes a brunch is just a brunch…at least, until that brunch leads to a hypothetical announcement that The Wonders will be joining the Criterion Collection. It hasn’t happened yet, but we can surely dream, can’t we?

If you want to see what these folks have been up to, it’s not hard. Tom Hanks can currently be seen in The Phonecian Scheme, as it should be showing at a theater near you. As for Johnathon Schaech, Season 2 of his current show Blue Ridge is still finishing up production, with Season 1 available for streaming on Peacock.