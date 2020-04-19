Batman’s No-Kill Policy: True Detective’s Creator Has Some Blunt Thoughts About The Debate

Batman is one of the most complex characters in comic books, and the passionate fascination with him has carried into the big and small screens. One of the most heavily debated aspects of the character is his “no-kill policy” and whether or not it should remain in place. A number of the Dark Knight’s big-screen outings have provided different takes on this rule, sparking further debate among fans. True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto is the latest person to weigh in on the argument, and his thoughts may not be what you’re expecting.