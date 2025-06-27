Matt Reeves Just Shared A Big Update On The Batman 2, And It Has Me The Most Hopeful For Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader Return In A Long Time

When it comes to the passage of time between a movie and its sequel, two or three years has arguably become the norm in Hollywood. Not so with The Batman, because it’s been well over three years Matt Reeves’ delivered his take on the iconic DC Comics superhero, and we’re still a ways off from seeing Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl again for the much-anticipated The Batman: Part II. However, Reeves just shared a most welcome update on the sequel that has me more hopeful for the upcoming DC movie than I’ve felt in a long time.

Taking to his X account, Matt Reeves posted a picture of the completed script for The Batman: Part II in the foreground, and he and his co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, in the background. See for yourself!

Partners in Crime (Fighters) ⁦@mattsontomlin⁩ pic.twitter.com/smItoTOdEQJune 27, 2025

A movie can’t exist without a script, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for Matt Reeves’ to finish his for The Batman: Part II. Today that day has come, although the filmmaker wisely blurred out the cover page. Too often there are cases where eagled-eyed fans have been able to suss out information from some partial script pages, like when it was suspected that Josh Gad was making a Spaceballs sequel before that was officially announced.

Now that Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlinson have completed The Batman: Part II’s script, fingers crossed this means development on the sequel can accelerate. There’s been concern among some fans that the sequel might not actually happen given the slow creative process, although Andy Serkis, who plays this continuity’s Alfred Pennyworth, recently said he was “absolutely certain” we’d see The Batman’s sequel. He knew Reeves was putting the finishing touches on the script, and here it is all put together.

The Batman: Part II is currently slated for an October 1, 2027 release, although given how this movie has been pushed back several times already, I won’t be shocked if another delay is eventually announced. Feel free to revisit The Batman and its spinoff TV show The Penguin with your HBO Max subscription, and don’t forget that the shared DC Universe will also introduce its own Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

More to come...