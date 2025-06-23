As Rumors Swirl Around The Batman 2, Andy Serkis’ Latest Update Makes Me Feel Relieved

The superhero genre continue to be popular, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. While the DCU will begin with Gods and Monsters, some upcoming DC movies aren't set in James Gunn's burgeoning world. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which expanded with the TV spinoff The Penguin. We've already been waiting years for the second film to be released, although Andy Serkis' latest comments are helping to calm my fears about Part II.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is super limited, as the project is seemingly still in its early development stages. Some fans have started worrying that it simply won't happen, given how slowly its moved forward. During an interview with MoviePlayer at the Italy Sardegna Festival 2025, he spoke about the status of Serkis' sequel, which will feature his return as Alfred Pennyworth. In his words:

I am absolutely certain you will see The Batman 2. I know that the script is being finished at the moment. Matt Reeves is a formidable and wonderful filmmaker. And he would not want it to go forward until, in his mind, the script is where it needs to be. He’s one of the most exacting and dedicated storytellers that I’ve worked with. And so I can assure you that there will be another one.

Well, that's a relief. Despite its extended wait, Serkis seems to have faith in Reeves and the vision for The Batman: Part II eventually hitting theaters. As of the time of writing this story, that long-awaited project is expected to arrive on October 1st, 2027. So fans are going to have to try and be as patient as they can.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max is the home of all things DC, including The Batman and The Penguin. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

The Batman: Part II has been delayed a number of times since the first movie hit theaters, to the dismay of fans. And given the gap that's already growing since the last movie hit theaters in 2022, some fans think Part II will never happen at all. Hopefully Serkis' latest comment on the subject help to quell those concerns. But there are plenty of us who are anxious awaiting news about the DC flick.

Anticipation for the second The Batman movie increased after the glowing reception that followed The Penguin. The Award-winning series was universally acclaimed, with some fans hoping there are plenty of crossovers with Part II. But Matt Reeves' plans for both the movie and any possible connections it'll have to The Penguin are currently a mystery. Still, I'm hoping that Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone gets to make the jump from the small to silver screens.

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to hit theaters on October 1st, 2027, so it's definitely not part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about that project sooner rather than later.