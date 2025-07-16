As The Penguin Racks Up Emmy Nods, HBO Boss Weighs In On Whether Season 2 Will Happen

Comic book projects continue to dominate the entertainment world, but a few stand out for not being part of a major shared universe. That includes Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, which expanded with the TV spinoff The Penguin (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). These projects aren't part of the DCU's first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters, and the developing sequel movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies. But now that Colin Farrell's TV show is racking up Emmy nominations, are we actually going to get Season 2?

What we know about The Batman Part II is limited, as it's already faced a number of delays. But The Penguin gave me renewed interest in that franchise, which is why I want to see more episodes sooner rather than later. HBO Max boss Casey Bloys spoke to Variety about the TV show's whopping 24 Emmy noms, where he addressed the possiblity of Season 2. In his words:

The number one thing right now that Matt [Reeves] is dealing with is getting the movie going. I believe they’re making progress there. I know that he and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible. Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it’s possible. I just don’t know at this point.

Damn. While Bloys isn't ruling out the idea of The Penguin Season 2, it doesn't sound like there are any real plans to move forward at the time of writing this story. Instead, Reeves is working on The Batman Part II, which could potentially open the door for more episodes of the spinoff series. Considering that movie isn't expected to hi theaters until October of 2027, we're going to have years before the streaming series had a chance of returning.

The Batman Part II has been delayed a number of times since its announcement, to the dismay of the fandom. Earlier this July James Gunn confirmed he finally saw a script, but that shows just how early in its development the blockbuster still is. So we're going to have to wait for both the sequel movie and Season 2 of The Penguin.

Later in that same interview, Bloys also addressed another big factor and question surrounding The Penguin's future. Namely Colin Farrell, who would have to agree to the long hours in the makeup chair to reprise his role. As Bloys put it:

Yes, he’s the one that has to play that dark character and sit and sit in the makeup chair for several hours a day. So his buy-in is essential.

He's not wrong. Of course, there's another character from The Penguin that I'm even more eager to see return to the screen: Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone. She offered a layered and captivating performance throughout Season 1, earning her an Emmy nomination in the process. If the TV series isn't returning anytime soon, I'm hoping that Sofia at gets to go from the small to the silver screens in The Batman Part II.

Both The Batman and The Penguin are streaming now on HBO Max. Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2027 so it's not on the 2025 or 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and re-watch the previous two projects.