How Much Money Trolls World Tour Has Made Since Being Released On Demand

When you pair the numbers with the fact that Trolls World Tour had the biggest debut ever for a digital release, one can understand why NBCUniversal would want to explore new options. Jeff Shell’s comments certainly indicate that Universal Pictures is going to test the waters when it comes to the digital format. Although, this will likely be limited to certain movies. It would be hard to see the studio digitally release the Jurassic World: Dominion on opening day. Nevertheless, this could have some major ramifications on the film industry moving forward.