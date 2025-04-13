A Minecraft Movie Dominates The Weekend Box Office Again Amid A Slew Of New Releases

After three months of mostly disappointment, Jared Hess' A Minecraft Movie arrived at the box office last week as a much-needed blockbuster injection. The film's domestic earnings in its first three days nearly doubled the earnings of any other 2025 release in its opening weekend, and it added fire to the marketplace doing so. Of course, the big question at the end of the analysis of its debut numbers regarded whether or not its popularity could be sustained – and one week later, it appears the answer to that questions is "Yes."

This weekend's Top 10 is populated by a number of new arrivals (half of the list, in fact), but what hasn't changed is A Minecraft Movie's position at the head of the pack. Check out the full chart below and join me after for analysis.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. A Minecraft Movie $80,600,000 $280,962,000 1 4,289 2. The King Of Kings* $19,050,397 $19,050,397 N/A 3,200 3. The Amateur* $15,000,000 $15,000,000 N/A 3,400 4. Warfare* $8,301,565 $8,301,565 N/A 2,670 5. Drop* $7,500,000 $7,500,000 N/A 3,085 6. The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 3* $5,815,117 $5,815,117 N/A 2,292 7. A Working Man $3,060,987 $33,522,179 2 2,672 8. Snow White $2,800,000 $81,920,880 4 2,540 9. The Woman In The Yard $2,100,000 $20,353,000 5 2,134 10. Good Bad Ugly* $812,000 $812,000 N/A 599

A Minecraft Movie Adds Another $80 Million To Its Domestic Haul, Crosses $500 Million Worldwide

At this point, there is no doubt about it: A Minecraft Movie is a sure-fire hit. It's not a flash in the pan, and it's not seeing its popularity fizzle out in the aftermath of its opening weekend. While the film didn't exactly wow critics at large, it's proven to be a critic-proof blockbuster targeted at younger demographics, and its success has continued with an $80.6 million haul in its second weekend (per The Numbers).

Figures will change as Sunday ticket sales continue to roll in, but that's a 50 percent drop from its $162.8 million debut, which is a reflection of movie-goer retention/good word of mouth from its target audience. The money brings the release's domestic total to date up to $281 million, which makes it the biggest hit of the year so far – having blown past Julius Onah's Captain America: Brave New World ($200 million) in the ranking.

According to Variety, the production budget for A Minecraft Movie was a reported $150 million – not counting publicity and marketing costs – so it is well into profit mode at this point. The film is performing better in the United States and Canada than it is abroad, but the numbers are extremely close. The release has made a total of $269.6 million from foreign markets thus far, bringing the blockbuster's worldwide earnings up to $550.6 million.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The video game adaptation still has a shocking amount of ground to cover if it's going to be dubbed the biggest worldwide hit of 2025 by the end of its run, as Zi Jiao animated Ne Zha 2 has that position pretty much locked down right now – having made $2 billion globally, $1.9 million having been earned in China. A Minecraft Movie is, however, the second title on that list, and though it's only April, there is a good chance it will be able to keep its position in the Top 10 for the year by the end of December.

As I noted last week, one huge benefit the title has is that there aren't any major studio releases on the way to theaters in the coming weeks that will be targeting the film's demographic. There is a chance that we could see A Minecraft Movie stake a claim in the Top 10 at least through mid-May.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Amateur Settles For A Third Place Finish And Modest Earnings In Its Debut

As I noted in my two-star CinemaBlend review of James Hawes' The Amateur, the film starring Rami Malek is the third underdog action movie to be released so far in 2025, following both Jonathan Eusebio's Love Hurts and Dan Berk and Robert Olsen's Novocaine, and while I would personally argue that it's the worst of the three (it's certainly the most boring), it managed to have the most successful opening weekend at the box office of the trio.

Love Hurts notably bombed, earning just $5.8 million when it debuted prior to Valentine's Day, and Novocaine only managed to make $8.8 million when it first arrived in theaters in the middle of last month, but The Amateur and its star-power has kicked off its run at the box office by earning $15 million while playing in 3,400 locations in the United States and Canada. That's good enough to be the ninth best opening weekend of 2025 in general (remember: it's been a very slow year).

It's noteworthy that while the new action movie has a plot that travels around the globe and sports a cast including Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Holt McCallany, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jon Berhthal, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne, it only cost $60 million to make.

The revenge thriller's earnings more than double when factoring what it has made from overseas ($17.2 million), equating to a $32.2 million big screen gross to date. It's a title that certainly needs to make as much money as it possibly can right now, because it's the kind of title that fades quickly after a big opening weekend marketing push.

Settling For Fourth Place, Warfare Fails To Put Up Civil War-Esque Numbers

While Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's Warfare is a unique movie that stripes away traditional dressings of "cinema" to try and relate the titular experience, it feels natural to compare it to Garland's Civil War from last year. Different as they may be, the two films share a director and a genre, and they've arrived in theaters courtesy of A24 almost exactly 12 months apart. The studio was undoubtedly hoping that the features would also have similar box office success – but thus far, that's not the case.

Civil War notably won the box office in its opening weekend last April and made $25.5 million while doing so, but Warfare has not had that same kind of success. Instead, landed in fourth place and made just a third of what that Kirstin Dunst-led thriller made. The 2025 feature includes a stellar ensemble cast that includes Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, Cosmo Jarvis, Charles Melton and more, but it made just $8.3 million since Friday.

Of course, another key difference between Warfare and Civil War is that the former cost $30 million less to make compared to the latter ($20 million vs. $50 million, according to Deadline), and that's definitely going to help the title's bottom line before it finishes its big screen run. And for what it's worth, the new release has gotten a better critical response than any other title that arrived in theaters this weekend, and word of mouth pay end up influencing more ticket sales.

Drop

Lastly, I'll highlight Christopher Landon's Drop, this week's fifth place finisher, which made $7.5 million in its first Friday-to Sunday in the United States and Canada (it has made $10 million globally thus far). Being a Blumhouse title, the thriller starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar didn't exactly cost a lot – specifically $11 million – so its opening weekend earnings will go a lot further than other titles... but one still has to wonder if it might have done better if it had come out during a less busy weekend.

The title got some nice hype coming out of its premiere last month at the SXSW Film Festival, but it has a tough road ahead of it as a couple of other notable upcoming April releases will try and steal its audience: Ryan Coogler's Sinners and David Sandberg's video game adaptation Until Dawn.

Sinners is the big title heading to theaters this coming weekend alongside Rob Edwards and Christopher Jenkins' animated Sneaks and Andrew Ahn's romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet starring Bowen Yang. Be sure to head back here to CinemaBlend next Sunday to see how the titles compete with the slew of films currently playing.