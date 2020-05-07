Tom Cruise's Movie Space Training Will Prepare Him To Use The Bathroom In Zero Gravity, Because Of Course

While his current obligation to the next two Mission: Impossible sequels is currently on hold, thanks to production being paused for the moment, that hasn’t stopped Tom Cruise from teaming with Space-X and NASA to make an action adventure film in the dark coldness of space. As such, TMZ reports that he’ll need to get used to strapping into a toilet in order to do his business in the Danger Zone, and training on Earth will prepare him for just that.