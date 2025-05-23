Tom Cruise Doing His Own Stunts Gets A Lot Of Opinions, But I Didn't Expect Sam Rockwell's Bad Guys 2 To Join The Conversation In Such A Fun Way

Let’s say that you only know two things about Tom Cruise besides his name. One would almost certainly be that he’s the face of the Mission: Impossible movies , and the other, well, that would be that the Ethan Hunt actor always does all of his own stunts . The 2025 movie schedule has now brought us Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which has, of course, gone to entirely new heights of action and danger when it comes to those stunts. Cruise’s propensity for doing things like extreme wing-walking stunts has always gotten lots of opinions, but I can honestly say that I never thought that Sam Rockwell’s The Bad Guys 2 would enter the convo in such a cool way.

A lot of actors are fond of doing their own stunts for movies, but few are as committed and (some might say) intense about it as Tom Cruise. The Oscar nominee has pretty much always been one to go the extra mile in that category (which will finally receive Academy Award recognition at the 2028 ceremony ), but for nearly three decades he’s devoted himself to learning completely new skill sets just so he can do things like eventually perform an actual space walk .

In a few months, it turns out that we will see yet another stunt-filled spectacular hit the big screen, and these stars got the jump on Cruise by beating him to the punch with that space action. Take a look!

THE BAD GUYS 2 | Behind the Scenes - The Mission - YouTube Watch On

Wowwwwww. OK, I gotta say, I both see and love what The Bad Guys 2 (which had a funny presentation at 2025 CinemaCon ) did here! This special look “behind the scenes” of the DreamWorks Animation sequel “confirms” that Sam Rockwell’s Mr. Wolf and his band of reformed merry men (and one Ms. Tarantula, voiced by Awkwafina) took it upon themselves to perform a super-dangerous stunt that involved the crew getting a bit chilly in the void of space before their eventual terrestrial return.

Obviously, Rockwell, Awkwafina and their voice castmates (Marc Maron, Craig Robinson and Anthony Ramos) weren’t involved in any stunts for the making of this animated epic, but no one can deny that this is a great, hilarious way to poke a bit of fun at the Maverick star.

The Bad Guys released in 2022, and though the original received mixed to positive critical reviews , there were some who did think that factors like that awesome voice cast, the intriguing animation style, and the cool heist sequences were all fulfilling reasons to give the film a shot .

If nothing else, the sequel certainly looks to build on those first and third points. The cast has added the talents of Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, and Maria Bakalova, with Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Alex Borstein and others also returning. Meanwhile, who doesn’t want to see how these creatures survive the vacuum of space? I’m already on the edge of my seat!