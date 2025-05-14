Just Hearing Tom Cruise Talk About His Extreme Wing-Walking Plane Stunt Makes Me Want To Hug The Ground

After a much longer than expected wait, the 2025 movie schedule is set to deliver Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning to audiences on May 23. While we still have questions about Tom Cruise’s soon-to-be blockbuster (like whether or not this will actually be Ethan Hunt’s final impossible mission , for good or ill), there’s no doubt that the movie will be filled to the brim with death-defying stunts, many of which are performed by Cruise himself. Now the superstar has spoken about doing some extreme wing-walking for the new film, and, I gotta say, all it makes me want to do is keep my whole body firmly planted on the ground!

What Did Tom Cruise Say About Wing Walking For Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning?

Anyone who knows anything about movies knows that Tom Cruise don’t play when it comes to making sure his action-packed epics are chockablock with unbelievable stunts. Early reviews are now out, and the latest M:I has been called a “symphony of danger, stakes, tension, and levity,” so I think we can all bet that it’ll bring us something we’ve pretty much never experienced before.

Cruise has always been open about his daredevil tendencies , and when it comes to The Final Reckoning, we’ve already heard a lot about how he had to literally fight to survive some of the action sequences created for the film. One of the difficult (yes, that’s an understatement) stunts sees the Oscar nominee wing walk (which required a massive breakfast ) while the plane he’s on is flying at 120 miles per hour. He hit the Cannes Film Festival recently and made a surprise visit at a TikTok creators’ event (via Variety ), and when asked about the stunt, said:

I’m an aerobatic pilot being able to fly these airplanes, so I now choose the airplane and present it — what colors should they be, what engineers do I have building this aircraft and working on the engines and how far can I push that aircraft? Now I have to hire the crew; I audition the crew around me. And I’m learning how to wing walk, and this kind of wing-walking that we’re doing has never been done before because what I want to do is really, really extreme.

Lord. I’m already nervous about just watching this stunt, and he hasn’t even talked specifics about being on the wing yet. I haven’t flown a lot in my life, but I manage it pretty well when I do, even going through turbulence. But, something I will never, ever (EVER) come close to is setting out to walk on the wing of a flying plane. Hell, I’m a teensy bit afraid of heights, so I don’t even want to get on the wing of a plane that’s safely parked. I mean, we have gravity for a very good reason, OK? The star continued:

I’m going, how long can I hold the airplane in an inverted position? The engine stops after a few seconds because it’s not a fuel injection, so I know the engine’s going to stop. So what we have to do is just take our time, and I’m just approaching it step by step.

I’m sorry. So, you’re telling me that he was on the wing of a plane however many hundreds or thousands of feet in the air…and he knew the engine would just stop at some point because of the type of plane they had to use? NO THANK YOU, SIR.

Man, he wasn’t kidding when he said that this stunt was “really, really extreme.” Though 99.9% of us will never come close to doing anything like this (for work or fun), that’s kinda why it’s nice that we can rely on Tom Cruise to literally step out on a wing (or cliff edge…or super-highrise window…etc.) so that all us movie fans can live vicariously through him. And, we can all see how yet another round of incredibly dangerous stunts turned out when the newest Mission: Impossible franchise film hits theaters soon.