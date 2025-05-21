Tom Cruise's Unique Way Of Eating Popcorn Is A Reminder That Celebrities Aren't Always Like Us

Tom Cruise has a lot of unique skills that not all everyday people can accomplish. His best movie performances have shown him skydiving, riding motorcycles, flying airplanes and running in a distinctive style seen in the Mission: Impossible movies . But if you saw the way the Top Gun actor eats popcorn, you’ll see that celebrities aren’t always like us.

As Tom Cruise has shot a lot of movies in the UK, including the 2025 movie release of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, the talented actor has been awarded the BFI Fellowship Award. But while waiting to receive his big honor, the Risky Business actor was filmed by @seifwtf eating popcorn in quite the unique way:

To add onto the Tom/popcorn lore: I need y’all to realize THIS is how he eats popcorn pic.twitter.com/TZ9UT3xcxbMay 19, 2025

The American actor is really chewing that popcorn like he has a mission of his own right there. It's almost as if each kernel is about to jump away from his bag that he needs to aggressively chuck each piece in his mouth. But then again, I’m not one to judge since my style of eating popcorn involves shoving handfuls into my mouth with half of it lucky enough to go back into my popcorn bowl instead of my lap or the floor.

When you think about it, Tom Cruise has never been one to shy away from anything that makes him stand out. We’ll never forget the daytime TV talk show moment when the War of the Worlds actor jumped on Oprah’s couch in 2005 to profess his love to then-girlfriend Katie Holmes. Cruise also goes out of his way to perform his own stunts, like when he broke his ankle leaping between rooftops in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, but continued with the stunt anyway. The Golden Globe winner is definitely one of a kind, but we can’t help but love him for that.

It’s clear that Tom Cruise is such a fan of popcorn that he made sure to bring his savory snack to the Mission: Impossible world. Recently, a video came out of the leading man throwing popcorn into the mouths of Haley Atwell and co . So this is what celebrities do when the cameras are off, huh? He also wanted to make a popcorn bucket for Dead Reckoning , but creative differences led to plans going back to the drawing board. Instead of a popcorn bucket, maybe we can have a doll of Cruise throwing popcorn into the mouths of audiences like a Pez dispenser... but that also might just be a bit creepy.

While celebrities are people too, you can’t ignore when they show off unique habits that blur the line between eccentric and ordinary. Tom Cruise swiftly chucking popcorn into his mouth would definitely fall under eccentric, but it sure makes an entertaining sight. You can continue to watch Cruise prove how out-of-this-world he is by seeing him in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters on May 23rd.