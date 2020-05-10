How The Batman's Alfred Andy Serkis Feels About Michael Caine's Performance

Stepping into the shoes of an iconic superhero like Batman can be daunting, and Robert Pattinson is likely feeling it as he prepares for his Dark Knight debut in The Batman. However, the same also applies to the actors filling out the supporting cast, including Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth. Several actors have portrayed Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler on the big screen over the years, with Michael Caine’s interpretation in the Dark Knight Trilogy becoming a fan favorite. Serkis is also a fan of Caine’s interpretation, but he’s not exactly looking to emulate his performance: