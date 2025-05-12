Superman’s David Corenswet Reveals The Sweet Way He Found ‘The Spirit Of Clark’ While Preparing For His DCU Role

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and the MCU has some competition with the newly formed DC. Crafted by co-CEO James Gunn, the first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters and will begin its journey on the big screen this summer with Superman. The cast of Superman is led by David Corenswet in the title role, and he recently explained the sweet story behind his take on alter ego Clark Kent.

What we know about Superman is limited, but anticipation for the mysterious project high thanks to James Gunn's experience in superhero projects like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Corenswet spoke to The Associated Press about the upcoming DC movie, where he revealed that he took inspiation from his brother-in-law. Because despite being 6'8 and 270 lbs he's the “quietest, most wonderful man." As the actor shared:

That’s where I sort of took the spirit of Clark. He’s this big presence, but he’s desperately trying to be as small as possible and as quiet as possible.

Sounds like a solid way to approach the character. Unlike most superhero characters who use an alter ego when fighting crime, Superman is the other way around. Clark Kent is the fictional character he's taking on, and Corenswet methodically thought about how someone with God-like powers might try to lay low. And just like that, his version of the Daily Bugle reporter was born.

The way that people on the page and screen don't recognize that Clark Kent and Superman are the same person is a bit of a running joke for DC fans. And besides those glasses he wears, the only way for actors to make this believable is by having them have very different physical presences. For Corenswet, he tried to make himself smaller, and channeled his brother-in-law's gentle nature.

DC fans will remember how Christopher Reeves was able to bring the Man of Steel and Clark to life in his Superman movies. Similar to Corenswet's approach, the late actor also tried to shrink himself through poor posture and a lack of eye contact. That's what made the scene where Clark reveals his identity to Lois so memorable. Check it out below:

Superman 2 - Lois shoots a gun at Clark - YouTube Watch On

The moment Clark is shot, his body changes, and we see the hulking and strong stance of Reeves' Man of Steel. It's a truly iconic performance, one that allows the hero's double life to make logical sense. We'll just have to wait and see if Corenswet gets the change to change characters in a similar manner in the upcoming Superman flick.

All will be revealed when Superman hits theaters on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. And that'll be just the first chapter in the new shared universe's life on the big screen.