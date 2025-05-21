Ahead Of The Batman: Part II, Andy Serkis Reflects On Alfred And Bruce’s Relationship, And Reveals One Hope He Has For The Sequel

Part of what we know about The Batman: Part II is that it is currently in pre-production, and one key cast member has already offered his insights into what he hopes to see in the sequel. Andy Serkis, who plays the ever-faithful (and occasionally exasperated) Alfred Pennyworth, recently opened up about his take on the character's relationship with Bruce Wayne. The actor also revealed one personal wish for how their relationship might evolve in the next chapter of Matt Reeves’ dark superhero saga.

The comments came during Serkis’ appearance at FAN EXPO Philadelphia 2025, during a wide-ranging panel discussion on his career, streamed by Fandom Wire News on YouTube. After fielding questions about his iconic roles, from Gollum to Caesar, the panel host eventually steered the conversation toward the upcoming DC movie. When asked about Alfred’s relationship with Bruce, the veteran performer became visibly introspective, offering fans a glimpse into what made the role so rewarding, sharing:

What I loved about what Matt [Reeves] created in the last one was this sense of a guardian who has not an iota of paternal instinct in him, trying to be a father he could never be. And that was really at the core of their relationship. He really felt he had failed the one person that he adores and tries to look after. He knows how to help him in terms of skills and in terms of cracking codes, and how to fight, and all of those things, from being a soldier, from being in the military and from his past. But the one thing that he fails to do is to have a real proper paternal feeling for him.

For Serkis, that unresolved tension is ripe for deeper exploration. While he made it clear that he doesn’t know the plot of the upcoming superhero movies or what direction director Matt Reeves is taking, he expressed a desire to explore their bond's emotional fault lines further. He continued:

I would like to see the exploration of that deeply and go further. I mean, I don’t know anything about the story or where Matt’s taking him, but I would love to see that taken to the extreme, but in a more extreme situation.

It’s a compelling angle, especially in a franchise that leans heavily into psychological depth over superhero spectacle. In The Batman, Serkis’ Alfred is a more hardened, emotionally reserved character shaped by military experience and internal guilt. His portrayal offers a refreshing contrast to the warm, witty butler audiences have seen in most of the live-action Batman movies, and gives Robert Pattinson’s emotionally stunted Bruce a more complicated father figure than we’ve seen on screen before.

Although the new DCU has officially launched with the Gods and Monsters chapter and will fully kick off when James Gunn’s Superman joins the 2025 movie release schedule, Matt Reeves’ The Batman remains part of its own separate universe (and is currently available to stream with an HBO Max subscription). Still, fans have expressed concern about the sequel’s future for various reasons, including reports that Robert Pattinson is being eyed for Dune 3.

Some have speculated that the next installment in Reeves’ Gotham saga might be in trouble, particularly after its latest release date delay. However, Serkis’ recent remarks, which you can see in full above, offer a quiet but reassuring signal that Reeves' sequel is still progressing behind the scenes.

Of course, nothing is set in stone until cameras begin rolling, and when they do, I, like Andy Serkis, hope Alfred and Bruce’s relationship is something at the forefront of director Matt Reeves’ mind. The Batman: Part II is currently set for release on October 1, 2027.