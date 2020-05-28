5 Attractions Walt Disney World Won't Be Bringing Back Yet When The Parks Reopen

Playgrounds

If you've ever been a parent on a Disney vacation, or ever been a parent ever, you know that sometimes the best thing for kids, and their parents, is just to let them run around like mad until they collapse. Doing that inside a theme park is rarely a good idea, but that's why many Walt Disney World Resort hotels have playgrounds. However, they will all be closed for the duration as well. While recent evidence appears to show that picking up COVID-19 from surfaces is difficult, you'd still have a bunch of kids running around near each other, and even though the virus seems to not impact them as much, nobody wants them acting as carriers either.