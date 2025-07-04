A TikTok User Can't Stop, Won't Stop Making Potential Suitors Do A Tim Allen Grunt Before She Plans To Meet Up With Them

The world of dating can often amount of a slog of predictable frustrations marked by pit stops of happiness and arousal. In less dismal cases, though, it can make for the sweet and sour symphony of pure chaos that one TikToker has brilliantly wrought upon society. Or more specifically, on the dating app Hinge. You know who knows a thing or two about hinges? Home Improvement vet Tim Allen. [Trio of immaculately voiced grunts.]

Anyone even remotely familiar with Allen’s work in the all-time classic TV sitcom or his stand-up act — or younger generations more attuned to the universal Internet soundboard — can pick out the comedian’s higher-register grunt from a mile away during a thunderstorm a night. Which makes it a bizarrely perfect litmus test for TikToker Kathenn25 to give potential suitors seeking a potential connection on Hinge, and also highly watchable video fodder. Here’s how this Experiment of the Gods started earlier in the year:

The 4B Movement refers to the feminist movement that originated in South Korea, and the reference is obviously made in a joking manner. But there’s no joke about how funny that idea is, and the response was big enough that Kathenn25 followed it up with several other videos of the same grunt-filled ilk.

To say that this hyper-specific motivation is genius would be undercutting the definition of genius. With apologies to Albert Einstein, time should now be relative to the amount of grunt-filled messages this woman gets. If she ever plots out a secondary request for others to follow, I can only hope that it's making dude's do the "Wah-ah-ah-ah" from the band Disturbed's song "Down with the Sickness."

Until that does or doesn't happen, throw your hands together for a compilation video of the best of the best grunts. Would Tim Allen be proud? That's for you to decide, dear reader.

To stop at JUST the best ones would be doing a disservice to one's assumption that all people are truly made equal. Because that doesn't seem to be the case here.

Since one commenter's reply to the "Worst Of" video made me snort for all the reasons, I'll drop it here:

I’m gonna need some birthdates on some of these fellas, not to mention BOYS, can you please learn to Google something before you try it? Speaking of trying it, don’t send the first take. On behalf of the fellas(and for someone who grew up with that show, Tim Taylor is in my top three of TV dads along with Uncle Phil and Carl Winslow), i’m sorry about the disrespect. @drewcopene

I wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix paid the TikToker a lump sum for this concept and somehow turned it into a reality dating show that I would definitely watch at least once to see how much I loved it. I don’t believe it’d be anything super-valuable or meaningful dating show like Love on the Spectrum or something on that level, but if there was ever a left-field way to revive Love Connection…

It’s been 26 years since Home Improvement ended (with Patricia Richardson sharing some strong claims about why it ended), though Allen technically reprised Tim Taylor, grunts and all, on Last Man Standing opposite himself. If Kathenn25 starts asking guys to recreate those sitcom scenes, I think it would create a universal ouroboros that would destroy all matter. So none of that, please. Maybe.

If Allen’s Matt enters the dating scene again for Shifting Gears Season 2 when it hits the 2025 TV schedule, maybe he’ll try out a dating app where he asks female suitors to make specific engine start-up noises if they want to date him. On second thought, that sounds way more perverse with a guy doing it in a sitcom. So keep on keeping on, Kathenn25, doing your duty to humankind.