The Lord Of The Rings: Peter Jackson Reveals Funny Story Behind The Movie’s Most Meme-Able Speech

As for Peter Jackson, he has long since moved on to different movie projects. Still, fans are always eager to know if he’ll ever consider returning to The Lord of the Rings world and create more movies. The short answer is that it’s unlikely, but not off the table. There's always a chance he could be involved in some capacity. For instance, Amazon is producing their a Lord of the Rings prequel series and have reached out to Peter Jackson to see if he wants to be involved. Here’s hoping Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel can provide even more great meme fodder for fans to create.