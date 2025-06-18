Samuel L. Jackson Celebrated Shaft's 25th Anniversary With One Of The Movie's Best Lines, And I Could Put This On Repeat

Samuel L. Jackson has made a career out of iconic quotes, but when it comes to Shaft, one of the best 2000 movies and a reboot of the blaxploitation classic, he’s got a line that never misses. So when the film’s 25th anniversary rolled around this week, the Jurassic Park alum took time from his busy 2025 movie schedule to mark the occasion by delivering the line fans still quote to this day, straight to camera, and with peak Sam Jackson energy. Seriously, I could put this on repeat.

Taking to his personal Instagram, the legendary actor dropped a quick video tribute, which you can watch below, that was short, smooth, and unforgettable. Rocking a t-shirt featuring an illustrated version of his take on Shaft (complete with purple detailing), the Argylle star stared down the lens and delivered the goods:

For those unable to listen at maximum volume, the esteemed actor voiced these highbrow words:

It’s my duty… to please that booty. Can you dig it?

Yes. Yes, we can dig it. Fans began to pour into the comment section, racking up thousands of likes and some truly hilarious comments. From memes to movie quotes to heartfelt appreciation, the comments section turned into a celebration of not just Shaft but Jackson’s enduring cultural impact.

Here are just a few standout replies from the comments:

“I’m using this on my soundboard 😂” — ompicturez

“Who’s the man? Sam! You’re damn right. 😂” — codywizman

“Ye smb take his phone bruh 😭😭” — jvstvysolooo_

“Frankly my dear, I DON’T give a damn.” — ahaa.kenny_ (with an epic reaction GIF)

(with an epic reaction GIF) “Happy 25th Anniversary!!! 💪🔥💪🔥” — godswife07

“Great film mate... Jackie Brown and Pulp Fiction got the shirts, u absolute ledgend.” — jamescoppard

“Sam u getting posted unc 😭” — urlocaldk

Initially released in June 2000, Shaft was a slick, no-nonsense revival of the iconic franchise first launched by Richard Roundtree in 1971. Samuel L. Jackson’s take brought the character into a new era, sharper, cooler, and packed with endlessly quotable lines. Directed by the late John Singleton (whom Tyrese honored in the comments), the film resonated with audiences thanks to its unapologetic swagger and timely social commentary.

The action drama also gave The Hateful Eight veteran one of his most standout roles outside the MCU. Interestingly, his portrayal of Shaft went on to influence the comic book redesign of Nick Fury, who was reimagined in the Washington D.C.-born actor’s likeness. Years later, he turned that same character into a on big-screen fave across a variety of features and series.

Even 25 years later, that swagger hasn't aged a day, and neither has the fandom. Sam Jackson has kept busy with significant roles in past and upcoming Marvel movies, but this moment proved that Shaft still holds a special place in his filmography and his fans’ hearts. The man’s got hundreds of credits, but sometimes, all it takes is 10 seconds and a great quote to remind everyone why he’s a legend.

So if you're scrolling your feed and need a hit of cinematic serotonin, do yourself a favor: play that video. Then play it again. And again. Because when Samuel L. Jackson says it's his duty… You better believe him.