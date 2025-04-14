Orlando Bloom Recalls What It Was Like Being On Set With ‘Legends’ While Filming His First Lord Of The Rings Movie, And It’s Hard To Believe He Was Only 20 At The Time

News
By published

Orlando Bloom's career got off to an incredible start.

Legolas in Fellowship of the Ring&#039;s big meeting scene
(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

It’s been nearly 30 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The movie launched what would become one of the most successful movie franchises of all time and what is seen by many as the definitive version of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic story. It also launched the career of a young Orlando Bloom, who would become an overnight movie star at all of 20 years old.

Bloom recently made an appearance at Washington D.C.’s AwesomeCon (via People) alongside his Lord of the Rings castmates, Sean Astin, Liv Tyler, and John Rhys-Davies. They discussed their experiences making the films, which, for Bloom, was quite eye-opening because he was just out of school and was performing alongside major names. Bloom explained…

For me, as a young actor, I remember sitting there coming out of drama school with all of these legends. And thinking, 'What am I doing here? How did this happen? This is unbelievable.'

Bloom only had a handful of, mostly television, credits before being catapulted into The Lord of the Rings. The franchise put him in films alongside the likes of Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee, and John Rhys-Davies. Even other younger actors, like Sean Astin and Elijah Wood, while younger, had been acting for years longer.

Still, while Orlando Bloom may not have been sure how he got to where he was, he certainly took advantage of the position. The movies were all about people taking an epic journey, and Bloom took his own journey on the set and just let it all happen. He continued…

It was a feeling of excitement. I mean, I was 20. We’d read the books and had a sort of understanding of what this could possibly be, but not really knowing anything because it was my first movie experience. I was just like an open vessel, and it’s about that sort of anticipation, that excitement, that sort of sense of possibility, that feeling that your whole life is beginning and you're beginning this remarkable journey.

It had to be incredible for a 20-year-old having his first major movie experience, making what was actually three movies all at the same time. The Lord of the Rings had incredible aspirations in making Tolkien’s books, previously seen as unfilmable, come to life. Somewhat miraculously, the films succeeded by every possible measure. Bloom says nobody knew just what they had become part of, but it was clearly a formative experience for all of them. Bloom said…

If I could bottle that feeling and give it to you all… I think we also never could’ve known — I don’t think any of us really knew what we were stepping into.

Bloom would become a franchise movie star as the Pirates of the Caribbean films would debut in the middle of the Lord of the Rings series, making him the star of two major trilogies at once. He was such a star so early that he's admitted that his career after those films was something of a struggle.

It’s no surprise that WB has been trying to recapture the magic of Lord of the Rings ever since the movies ended. We got three Hobbit movies that were financially successful, if not the critical darlings of the original trilogy. Now we have a Gollum movie on the way. Whether Orlando Bloom and company might appear is still a question, but considering what the franchise means to the actor, it would certainly make for an incredible conclusion to his journey.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Johnny Depp Looks Like A Different Person In The First Look From His Day Drinker Movie

An Eagle-Eyed Fan Caught Keanu Reeves Next To Them Scoping Out Tom Hiddleston's Much Ado About Nothing, And What A Trip That Would Be

Hacks Season Four Premiere Was Almost Perfect, But I Have A Complaint About Deborah And Ava
See more latest
Most Popular
Relations are frosty between comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) and her writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they exit a business meeting and prepare work on their talk show debut in Season 4 of Hacks.
Hacks Season Four Premiere Was Almost Perfect, But I Have A Complaint About Deborah And Ava
Tom Holland in Uncharted
Next Summer Is Going To Be All About Tom Holland, And I Need Everyone To Start Coming Up With A Fun Spider-Man Version Of Barbenheimer Now
Michael Rooker as Cobb Milsap on The Righteous Gemstones
Everybody Knows Michael Rooker Is Great, And It Kills Me That The Righteous Gemstones Took Four Seasons To Introduce This Stellar Character
John Cassetti (Johnny Depp) speaks in Murder on the Orient Express
Johnny Depp Looks Like A Different Person In The First Look From His Day Drinker Movie
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
An Eagle-Eyed Fan Caught Keanu Reeves Next To Them Scoping Out Tom Hiddleston's Much Ado About Nothing, And What A Trip That Would Be
The cast of Hamilton on Disney+.
Hamilton Announced A Major Star From The Original Cast Is Returning, But Only For A Short Time
John Cena and Cody Rhodes stand face to face.
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 14-20)
Sofia Vegara in AGT Season 18
It’s Officially Bikini Weather, And Sofia Vergara Is Taking Advantage
Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets, episode 4, season 3
‘Saying Goodbye Is Not Easy’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Reflects On The Season 3 Finale Deaths
Hagrid coming to get Harry in Sorcerer&#039;s Stone.
After The Harry Potter Show Officially Casts Hogwarts Staff, I Have One Hagrid-Related Question