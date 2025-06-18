‘Wait, This Is What We’re Talking About?’ Orlando Bloom Shared His Funny Thoughts On Frodo Never Saying Legolas’ Name In The Lord Of The Rings

Peter Jackson’s take on the classic Middle-earth J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy is one of the most beloved adaptations of all time, with each of the movies' comparisons to the books an evergreen fandom topic. Now, as the first film's 25th anniversary lurks around the corner, cast members such as Orlando Bloom have been sharing fun BTS tidbits, and I'm all in on the Legolas actor sharing his humorous thoughts about Frodo never saying the Sindar Elf’s name.

This isn’t the first factoid Bloom shared either; he just revealed that he’d sported a mohawk under his Legolas wig for Fellowship. He dropped another while promoting his 2025 movie release, the Prime Video crime caper Deep Cover, but this time it involved Elijah Woods’ Frodo. Bloom guested on the Sirius' Faction Talk, with the discourse involving the nervous Hobbit’s conversational skills came up, and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum started with a good laugh and weighed in on realizing that the name recognition would never come, saying:

Actually, it’s funny, because this has become a whole memeable thing, but I feel like when I walked in and saw him at the end, in that moment, and he didn’t say ‘Legolas,’ I was like ‘Bro, not even there?’

It’s thrilling to have Bloom not only open up about the scene but also have a great sense of humor about it! (In case you aren’t recalling the exact moment he’s referencing, the snub comes after they return from Mount Doom, Baggins wakes up and reunites with the Fellowship.) I can only imagine the awkward instance between the two and lol at the finished scene.

The Black Hawk Down actor then jumped into pointing out just how goofy the topic was to be discussing two decades after the initial release. He shared of Woods’ lasting effect flub:

By the way, such value in it years later that he never said my name. It’s like ‘Wait, this is what we’re talking about? 20 years later? The fact that Frodo never said Legolas’ name.

As we all know, the grounds we could cover in regards to Middle-earth are even bigger than the created world they all live in. It’s pretty great that somehow this minute exchange is even a part of the conversation, no matter how silly.

Now we just need to hear why the Over the Garden Wall actor chose not to verbally recognize the bow and arrowsman. Does it fall into the category of a main character who tanked their movies or a brilliant and intentional choice that would endure alongside the megahits? Fingers crossed on that front, and it’s half as thrilling as Bloom recalling working on LOTR as a newbie, we’re in for a treat.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema) Peter Jackson Picks His Favorite Lord Of The Rings Movie, And I Respectfully Disagree

Now, with all of Bloom’s thoughts fresh in my head, I’ll be preemptively planning on getting into my Max subscription for a Lord of the Rings rewatch weekend. And I will likely replay the shared scenes between Legolas and Frodo a few times over, especially when Baggins doesn’t say his name.