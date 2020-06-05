Walt Disney World: 6 Reopening Changes That Could Affect The Parks Forever

The biggest struggle Disney Parks have had in recent years is managing capacity. Crowds are good for business, but they can also negatively impact the guest experience, and finding that point of balance has been difficult. It wasn't that long ago that Disney tickets you bought were good for whenever you wanted to use them, but that's slowly been fading away. Now standard Disney World tickets have a much narrower window for use, and even one of Disneyland's Annual Passports requires booking reservations ahead of time for many dates. Now that this shift to specific reservations has been made, guests will get used to it, and so we could then see this become the new normal. Guests won't have quite the same freedom they once did, but the parks can better plan if they know exactly how many people will be there on any given day.