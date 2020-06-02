How Bill Pullman Helped Independence Day Change Its Original (Bad) Title

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

“Today, we celebrate our Doomsday.” Ok, so maybe the alternate title to Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich’s classic blockbuster Independence Day would have inspired a more fitting tweak to the speech given by Bill Pullman’s President Whitmore. But could it have been any more fitting than when he roars the actual line, “Today, we celebrate our Independence Day”?