I've Got A Problem With M3GAN, And It's Really A Problem With The Horror Genre

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for a number of years. Some of the best horror movies from recent memory have come to us from Blumhouse, including the campy M3GAN franchise. And as much fun as I've had watching the first two movies in theaters, I've got a problem with M3GAN that applies to horror as a whole. Because scary PG-13 movies simply don't pack the same punch.

M3GAN 2.0's box office has been disappointing, which is surprising considering how well the first movie did. The sequel seemed like an anticipated upcoming Blumhouse movie, but I guess interest waned with fans. Maybe some good old fashioned R-rated violence would have helped this problem? I'm just saying.

I Need R-Rated Violence In Slashers.

While there have been scary PG-13 movies in the past (A Quiet Place, The Sixth Sense), the M3GAN movies are slashers. So aside from the anticipation, much of the terror of these movies usually is focused on the grisly way victims meet their end. There's a reason why the first movie's most memorable scene is when the titular robot is chasing down someone with a paper cutter. Aside from the viral M3GAN dance, it was because seeing a robot with that sharp object ready for violence is legit horrifying.

In M3GAN 2.0 the main killer was new robot AMELIA, who gets to dispatch her enemies in front of our eyes. But I wouldn't go so far as to call these scenes scary. And since the sequel is inspired by Terminator 2, the titular character is now basically a good guy. But I just want to see the killer robot be a... killer robot! Is that too much to ask for?

This Isn't Just A M3GAN Problem

To be fair, this isn't a M3GAN exclusive problem. I usually attend PG-13 horror movies with some skepticism, given how much less terrifying and gory the imagery is bound to be. And while I've been pleasantly surprised by certain titles, this rating with the genre is a red flag for me. I think it can work for supernatural movies or thrillers, but for slashers I'm going to need to see the gore. I mean, Scream is my favorite horror movie for a reason.

I'm personally hoping that the developing spinoff SOULM8TE. Horror legend James Wan said it would have more adult themes, and be inspired by Fatal Attraction. Rather than a kid's robot, this erotic thriller will feature a grieving man who buys an AI robot to help his loneliness. If the themes are more adult in nature, perhaps we'll also be treated to R-rated violence. Hey, a guy can dream.

M3GAN 2.0 is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully plans for SOULM8TE aren't deterred given how it's performed in the box office thus far.