Marvel Was Already Spoiling Its New Movie With A Billboard The Weekend Of Thunderbolts*’ Release

And yes…they kept the asterisk.

The cast sits watching something intently while tied up in Thunderbolts.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Normally, we’d open a story like this with a bold spoiler alert on how the Thunderbolts*’ asterisk mystery now has its answer. However, considering that Marvel Studios’ latest 2025 movie schedule entry is now openly giving it away, I think we can dispense with the pleasantries and just give a quick heads up. And, before you start to say, “Hey, it’s not like they’re renting a billboard or anything,” allow me to tell you a fun story about the MCU’s latest box office champ.

The Real Title Of Thunderbolts* Is Probably What You Expected

Marvel Studios actually is advertising that director Jake Schreier’s MCU movie has a very different title. In fact, a huge Los Angeles billboard, as well as theater standees and social media promos are giving you the answer up front, instead of making you wait until the end of the picture.

So, if you’re somehow unspoiled for what the true moniker of the MCU’s mashup of misfits, avert your eyes. Even our Thunderbolts* review will protect you from the image of that billboard, shown here:

Oh, it’s gonna get confusing around these parts in the next couple of weeks, isn’t it? Technically, we’re talking about Thunderbolts*, as that’s the formal name of Marvel Studios’ new picture. However, it appears that this name really was a placeholder, like everyone had suspected. On that note, if someone starts talking about seeing *The New Avengers this weekend, don’t look at them funny - they’re technically correct.

As you can also see, the gag involving that provocative punctuation is still present. Not only that but, as you’d expect, the discussion of whether or not it’s a spoiler to reveal this fact or not is currently ongoing. However, there is a surprising omission that does actually maintain a little bit of mystery. So, if you don’t want to spoil Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene, consider this an official spoiler warning.

David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

*The New Avengers Title Gag Is Leaving Out One Finishing Touch

Apparently, there is a bridge too far when it comes to selling Marvel Studios’ big Phase 5 finale. For those of you who have seen the picture yourselves, you’ll know what people are talking about with that “Z” the fans are talking about. Otherwise, please enjoy the rest of this sampling of internet discourse:

  • “Isn’t this a spoiler??? They should have probably waited like a week before doing that” - @zenoKonsuke
  • “Funnier if they spelled with a ‘Z’” - @Billy_Rock_
  • “Now cross out the S and add a Z” - @DanDellaCroce
  • “Plot twist marketing or multiverse mischief? 👀🔥” - @Cinegasm_
  • “Advertising a movie you want people to watch using a different name, and one that spoils the movie? Seems like a mistake.” - @davidgaw

That last reaction may really speak to anyone with Edge of Tomorrow trivia knowledge. More specifically, they may recall that time Warner Bros. tried to drum up more business with an alternate title. As for “The Z,” that is of course a clever reference to how Red Guardian (David Harbour) tries to navigate some tricky trademark waters in the aftermath of Thunderbolts*’ name change.

If you think that’s strange, try rolling around Thunderbolts*’ tricky new friendship twist in your head a little more. Though circling back to this name game, I'm now very curious as to what's being planned for film’s home release. If this is another case of Live Die Repeat - then we might see an attempt to ditch the old title in subsequent releases. Which, if you ask me, is only going to confuse new viewers who aren’t as hard in the ink as other Marvel die-hards.

So, if you run into someone who asks you what the real is with *The New Avengers movie, feel free to show them this official clip - courtesy of Marvel Studios Singapore:

Whether you call it Thunderbolts*, *The New Avengers or The Last Temptation of Bob, you can see this picture in theaters now. Just be sure to check your local listings, so you remember which movie you’re heading out to see.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

