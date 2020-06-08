Spike Lee Explains How Hollywood Can Better Support Black Filmmakers

The iconic Spike Lee has been working the film industry as an Inside Man for decades. He makes uncompromising visions, laced with his insight and opinion, and he’s been doing it since his low-budget debut She’s Gotta Have It, filmed in 1985 for a reported $175,000. He’s back this month with Da 5 Bloods, a Vietnam War commentary that’s wrapped inside of a treasure hunt, boasting one of the best ensembles you will see on screen this year. When we spoke with Lee, we asked him his thoughts on how his industry can provide more opportunities for filmmakers of color, and he told us: