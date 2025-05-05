‘U Been Waiting Hella Long’: Spike Lee Shares Excitement Over New Movie With Denzel Washington As Footage Arrives Online

As soon as we heard Denzel Washington and ASAP Rocky would star in a Spike Lee movie , anticipation was bound to skyrocket. With such a talented cast and crew behind the upcoming A24 movie , I’m already expecting a success on our hands. As the first footage of Highest 2 Lowest arrives online, Spike Lee can’t contain his excitement, saying, “U been waiting hella long.”

Spike Lee was very low-key about Highest 2 Lowest in his latest interview on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony . He described the plot as a “reinterpretation” of Akira Kurosawa’s Japanese crime flick of a music mogul involved in a kidnapping. But knowing that ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington would be sharing screentime made me impatient to see some footage of the 2025 movie release . Fortunately, the wait is over, as Lee posted new footage of Highest 2 Lowest on Instagram and didn’t hold back his excitement:

I Know U Have Been Waiting “HELLA LONG” And Here Is DA TEASER TRAILER (Finally🤓) For Da 5th Return Of D And LEE- HIGHEST 2 LOWEST. And Dat’s Da WASHINGTONS/LEES FAMILY TRUTH,RUTH. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. STRAIGHT UP🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Yes, we have been waiting “hella long,” but it proves that good things come to those who wait. It’s clear that Spike Lee is just as excited about the release of his own movie just like audiences.

I love that the Do the Right Thing actor/director spoke about the Washington/Lee family coming back. The two have proven themselves to be a dynamic duo throughout many projects. You can thank Spike Lee for what made a lot of Denzel Washington’s movies so iconic , like Mo’ Better Blues, He Got Game and Malcolm X. Almost 20 years later, Highest 2 Lowest will mark their fifth collaboration, with success sure to follow. Washington’s well-known characters in Lee’s movies have always been layered, tackling their inner demons while facing moral challenges. If the Cannes Film Festival premiere flick does the same thing, we’ll be in for another powerful performance.

The first teaser for Highest 2 Lowest still doesn’t present a clear plot for the new movie. At the same time, it’s not necessary. Just seeing talent like Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright in the trailer is enough to sell me. Not to mention, it’s an A24 movie, which is normally an appealing feature point in my book.

We also see quick glimpses of heavy activity like shootouts, police sirens and Denzel Washington’s character dropping a bag down a train. I’m already expecting a high-stakes story that will bring together a complex storyline that the BlacKkKlansman filmmaker is known for. You can watch Highest 2 Lowest’s first footage below:

Just like we’ve all been waiting for the teaser of Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee has been feeling the same way, with so much excitement for audiences to see his movie. With a stellar cast and anxiety-inducing action, I know we’ll be in for a real treat with Lee’s passion project. The neo-noir crime thriller will play in theaters on August 22nd and stream with your Apple TV+ subscription on September 5th.