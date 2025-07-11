How To Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Tuesday, July 15 New Episodes: Each week at 9pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025: Preview

The BBC’s beloved competition series is back for its eleventh season (because, of course, the sew must go on!). Kiell Smith-Bynoe passes the hosting baton to Sara Pascoe once again as she welcomes twelve new contestants to Sunny Bank Mills: guiding them through a variety of tricky challenges as they pleat like mad to be crowned Britain’s Best Home Sewer. Read on below for everything to know about how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 online with BBC iPlayer, and free from anywhere in the world.

Returning to assess our contestants’ finesse with fabric are Patrick Grant, the moustachioed Scottish businessman who’s been with the show from the very beginning, alongside fashion designer Esme Young. The judges are joined, following a brief hiatus last season, by comedian Sarah Pascoe, who’ll try to keep our competitors and their seams on the straight and narrow over 10 weekly episodes. Proving their sowing skills through a number of weekly tasks, the individual whose creation’s reach the judges highest standards will earn the accolade of “Best Garment”. Meanwhile, the person who’s suffered a complete wardrobe malfunction will be eliminated from the competition.

There’s no time for hemming and hawing – just hemming! – as our amateurs put their pedal to the metal to complete three pieces: one each for the Pattern, Transformation, and Made-to-Measure challenges and which respond to a different theme set each week. In the past we’ve seen participants sweating buckets over a fantastic Beyonce mirror bodysuit for Diva week, while scrap fabrics have been repurposed into incredible children’s fancy dress. And Season 11 is expected to up the ante with what Young promises are “really ambitious” feats of skill, among them making multi-purpose athleisurewear and transforming circle skirts into thrilling (and frilly?) new outfits.

So, put down your needle and thread as we break down how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online and view every episode on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

It’s time to get crafty! UK viewers can watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 when it returns on Tuesday, July 15, with weekly episodes airing at 9pm BST on BBC One.

Don’t have cable? You can stream episodes of The Great British Sewing Bee live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Sewing Bee online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Great British Sewing Bee as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Great British Sewing Bee, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 online in the US?

Unfortunately for US fans of quaint British competition series (and UK citizens abroad), there’s no immediate plans to stream The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 in the US.

Though there is some good news. After years in the wilderness, US viewers can now watch the first 10 seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee through Roku, which recently acquired all prior episodes for Stateside audiences to enjoy – ad supported, admittedly, but at zero cost.

A Brit abroad looking to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 on BBC iPlayer as it airs? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online in Canada?

Canada has so far said “no” to the BBC sewing show. As it stands, there’s currently no national broadcaster airing the series in the country or plans to acquire it by a streaming service like Crave.

Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re currently located.

Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online in Australia?

While earlier seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee are available to stream on Binge, there’s a substantial delay between each season’s UK debut and its arrival in Australia – approximately six months!

However, all prior 10 seasons are currently on the streamer, alongside a smattering of festive specials. Memberships are typically available from AU$10 a month. But if you purchase one before July 15, you’ll secure a AU$5 rate for the next five months.

NB: If you’re traveling and keen to connect to your usual OTT platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online from wherever you happen to be.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025, Episode Release Schedule

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 1 – Tuesday, July 15

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 2 – Tuesday, July 22

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 3 – Tuesday, July 29

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 4 – Tuesday, August 5

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 5 – Tuesday, August 12

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 6 – Tuesday, August 19

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 7 – Tuesday, August 26

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 8 – Tuesday, September 2

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 9 – Tuesday, September 9

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 10 – Tuesday, September 16

Who Are The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Contestants?

Caz , 59, from Staffordshire

, 59, from Staffordshire Kit , 24, from Manchester

, 24, from Manchester Gaynor , 72 ,from Port Talbot, Wales

, 72 ,from Port Talbot, Wales Jess , 33, from London

, 33, from London Órla , 19, from Inverness, Scotland

, 19, from Inverness, Scotland Peter , 45, from Devon

, 45, from Devon Glendora , 59, from Luton

, 59, from Luton Yasmin , 30, from Gateshead

, 30, from Gateshead Novello , 66, from London

, 66, from London Dan , 37, from Durham

, 37, from Durham Saffie , 32, from London

, 32, from London Stuart, 53, from Herefordshire

How Many Episodes Of The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 Will There Be? Just like every iteration of the show since Season 6, The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 will consist of 10 in-threadable new episodes.