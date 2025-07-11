How To Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere
The cosy BBC series returns with host Sara Pascoe
How To Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 Online
Release Date: Tuesday, July 15
New Episodes: Each week at 9pm BST
Channel: BBC One
Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025: Preview
The BBC’s beloved competition series is back for its eleventh season (because, of course, the sew must go on!). Kiell Smith-Bynoe passes the hosting baton to Sara Pascoe once again as she welcomes twelve new contestants to Sunny Bank Mills: guiding them through a variety of tricky challenges as they pleat like mad to be crowned Britain’s Best Home Sewer. Read on below for everything to know about how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 online with BBC iPlayer, and free from anywhere in the world.
Returning to assess our contestants’ finesse with fabric are Patrick Grant, the moustachioed Scottish businessman who’s been with the show from the very beginning, alongside fashion designer Esme Young. The judges are joined, following a brief hiatus last season, by comedian Sarah Pascoe, who’ll try to keep our competitors and their seams on the straight and narrow over 10 weekly episodes. Proving their sowing skills through a number of weekly tasks, the individual whose creation’s reach the judges highest standards will earn the accolade of “Best Garment”. Meanwhile, the person who’s suffered a complete wardrobe malfunction will be eliminated from the competition.
There’s no time for hemming and hawing – just hemming! – as our amateurs put their pedal to the metal to complete three pieces: one each for the Pattern, Transformation, and Made-to-Measure challenges and which respond to a different theme set each week. In the past we’ve seen participants sweating buckets over a fantastic Beyonce mirror bodysuit for Diva week, while scrap fabrics have been repurposed into incredible children’s fancy dress. And Season 11 is expected to up the ante with what Young promises are “really ambitious” feats of skill, among them making multi-purpose athleisurewear and transforming circle skirts into thrilling (and frilly?) new outfits.
So, put down your needle and thread as we break down how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online and view every episode on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.
How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
It’s time to get crafty! UK viewers can watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 when it returns on Tuesday, July 15, with weekly episodes airing at 9pm BST on BBC One.
Don’t have cable? You can stream episodes of The Great British Sewing Bee live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Sewing Bee online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch The Great British Sewing Bee as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Great British Sewing Bee, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 online in the US?
Unfortunately for US fans of quaint British competition series (and UK citizens abroad), there’s no immediate plans to stream The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 in the US.
Though there is some good news. After years in the wilderness, US viewers can now watch the first 10 seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee through Roku, which recently acquired all prior episodes for Stateside audiences to enjoy – ad supported, admittedly, but at zero cost.
A Brit abroad looking to watch The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 on BBC iPlayer as it airs? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.
Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online in Canada?
Canada has so far said “no” to the BBC sewing show. As it stands, there’s currently no national broadcaster airing the series in the country or plans to acquire it by a streaming service like Crave.
Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re currently located.
Can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online in Australia?
While earlier seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee are available to stream on Binge, there’s a substantial delay between each season’s UK debut and its arrival in Australia – approximately six months!
However, all prior 10 seasons are currently on the streamer, alongside a smattering of festive specials. Memberships are typically available from AU$10 a month. But if you purchase one before July 15, you’ll secure a AU$5 rate for the next five months.
NB: If you’re traveling and keen to connect to your usual OTT platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 online from wherever you happen to be.
The Great British Sewing Bee 2025, Episode Release Schedule
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 1 – Tuesday, July 15
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 2 – Tuesday, July 22
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 3 – Tuesday, July 29
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 4 – Tuesday, August 5
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 5 – Tuesday, August 12
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 6 – Tuesday, August 19
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 7 – Tuesday, August 26
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 8 – Tuesday, September 2
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 9 – Tuesday, September 9
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Episode 10 – Tuesday, September 16
Who Are The Great British Sewing Bee Season 11 Contestants?
- Caz, 59, from Staffordshire
- Kit, 24, from Manchester
- Gaynor, 72 ,from Port Talbot, Wales
- Jess, 33, from London
- Órla, 19, from Inverness, Scotland
- Peter, 45, from Devon
- Glendora, 59, from Luton
- Yasmin, 30, from Gateshead
- Novello, 66, from London
- Dan, 37, from Durham
- Saffie, 32, from London
- Stuart, 53, from Herefordshire
How Many Episodes Of The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 Will There Be?
Just like every iteration of the show since Season 6, The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 will consist of 10 in-threadable new episodes.
Who Was The Winner of The Great British Sewing Bee 2024?
Earning the 2024 moniker of “Britain’s Best Home Sewer” was Luke-Matthew Iveson, who took the win after producing some utterly fantastic creations, including a pastel napkin dress and a monochrome masc/femme gown.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.