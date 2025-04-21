Is Sinners 2 In The Cards? Director Ryan Coogler Shares His Honest Thoughts After The Film's First Weekend Success

His latest film is a "full meal," but could there be seconds?

Twin Michael B Jordans stand together against in front of the old saw mill in Sinners.
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Few 2025 movie releases felt as much like a cultural event to me as Ryan Coogler's Sinners. I was already excited about it as an upcoming horror movie, and after watching it, I was blown away. Although the ending leaves the possibility of a sequel open, I have mixed feelings about that. It seems Ryan Coogler shares my sentiments, as he has expressed his honest thoughts on a potential sequel.

Ryan Coogler knows a thing or two about building worlds. Whether it’s the cultural juggernaut of Black Panther or the grounded grit of Creed, the director has made a career out of launching franchise powerhouses, but as he explains in a recent interview with Ebony, not everything needs a sequel. He shared with the outlet:

I never think about that. I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.

Sinners marks Coogler’s fifth collaboration with Michael B. Jordan and dives into the haunting and historical world of twin brothers running a juke joint in the Jim Crow South. It blends Southern gothic, supernatural mystery, and powerful themes of family, legacy, and survival. The result is a film that’s bold, original, and purposefully self-contained. Or as the filmmaker describes it, a full-course meal:

I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there… I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.

Coogler clearly designed the project as a one-off, a break from the pressure of building cinematic universes or thinking about upcoming Marvel movies. It’s a move that gives Sinners breathing room and allows it to be what so few major releases are allowed to be anymore: a complete story. This is something that seems to be resonating with viewers, as Sinners had a fantastic opening weekend. And it hasn’t just been with audiences, the Michael B Jordan film has been well-received by critics.

Although I'm actually grateful there are no current plans for a direct sequel, I would love to see a spiritual successor to Sinners. The film is rich with significant themes, particularly its deep exploration of music as a form of spiritual and cultural storytelling. At its core, it's a movie about power, creative, ancestral, and supernatural forces, and how they manifest in Black spaces that Hollywood often overlooks. So, yes, I would welcome more of that, but without the pressure of establishing a franchise.

Sinners' success could tempt the studio to revisit the world created by the Fruitvale Station director. Coogler’s focus remains on the now, not what comes next. With a rising performance from newcomer Miles Caton and a strong ensemble led by Jordan, Sinners feels like a passion project for everyone involved. It might not spark a franchise, and that's exactly what makes it stand out.

The critically-acclaimed Sinners is currently playing in theaters. Check local listings for showtimes.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

