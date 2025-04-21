Is Sinners 2 In The Cards? Director Ryan Coogler Shares His Honest Thoughts After The Film's First Weekend Success
His latest film is a "full meal," but could there be seconds?
Few 2025 movie releases felt as much like a cultural event to me as Ryan Coogler's Sinners. I was already excited about it as an upcoming horror movie, and after watching it, I was blown away. Although the ending leaves the possibility of a sequel open, I have mixed feelings about that. It seems Ryan Coogler shares my sentiments, as he has expressed his honest thoughts on a potential sequel.
Ryan Coogler knows a thing or two about building worlds. Whether it’s the cultural juggernaut of Black Panther or the grounded grit of Creed, the director has made a career out of launching franchise powerhouses, but as he explains in a recent interview with Ebony, not everything needs a sequel. He shared with the outlet:
Sinners marks Coogler’s fifth collaboration with Michael B. Jordan and dives into the haunting and historical world of twin brothers running a juke joint in the Jim Crow South. It blends Southern gothic, supernatural mystery, and powerful themes of family, legacy, and survival. The result is a film that’s bold, original, and purposefully self-contained. Or as the filmmaker describes it, a full-course meal:
Coogler clearly designed the project as a one-off, a break from the pressure of building cinematic universes or thinking about upcoming Marvel movies. It’s a move that gives Sinners breathing room and allows it to be what so few major releases are allowed to be anymore: a complete story. This is something that seems to be resonating with viewers, as Sinners had a fantastic opening weekend. And it hasn’t just been with audiences, the Michael B Jordan film has been well-received by critics.
Although I'm actually grateful there are no current plans for a direct sequel, I would love to see a spiritual successor to Sinners. The film is rich with significant themes, particularly its deep exploration of music as a form of spiritual and cultural storytelling. At its core, it's a movie about power, creative, ancestral, and supernatural forces, and how they manifest in Black spaces that Hollywood often overlooks. So, yes, I would welcome more of that, but without the pressure of establishing a franchise.
Sinners' success could tempt the studio to revisit the world created by the Fruitvale Station director. Coogler’s focus remains on the now, not what comes next. With a rising performance from newcomer Miles Caton and a strong ensemble led by Jordan, Sinners feels like a passion project for everyone involved. It might not spark a franchise, and that's exactly what makes it stand out.
The critically-acclaimed Sinners is currently playing in theaters. Check local listings for showtimes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
32 Cool ‘90s Movies That Went Straight To Video
'They Came To Take This Industry For Granted.’ Ben Affleck Did Not Hold Back About The State Of Filming In Hollywood (And Why Movies Are Leaving)