Christopher Nolan Reportedly Isn’t Worried About Tenet’s Box Office Performance

Due to this decision Tenet has gone through two delays. At first it was pushed two weeks to July 31 and it was recently moved down to August 12. This was set off by the current spike in COVID-19 in a few regions in the U.S. such as highly-populated California, Texas and Florida. The studio is hoping that a Wednesday debut will allow the film to premiere more safely instead of promoting droves of people over its first weekend. AMC Theaters set to open on July 31 will be promoting safety guidelines such as requiring guests to wear their masks to showings.