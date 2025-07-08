John Cena Just Named The GOAT Of Wrestlers-Turned-Actors, And I Couldn’t Agree With Him More
He makes the right choice here.
The history of wrestlers turned actors is a touch spotty, as there is a sizable list of performers who weren't quite able to properly transfer their charisma in the ring to the big screen. That being said, there are some stars who have done it quite well. The most successful is Dwayne Johnson, who has the box office receipts to back up the superlative... but who is the greatest of all time a.k.a. the GOAT? That's a question up for debate, but for John Cena, the answer is Dave Bautista.
Cena himself has obviously carved out an excellent career for himself in Hollywood, but he played humble in a recent Complex video for the series GOAT Talk when it came time to naming the GOAT of wrestler-turned-actors. Paired with his Heads of State co-lead Idris Elba in the clip, the Peacemaker lead briefly considers giving the honor to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper (with a special name-drop of John Carpenter's They Live), but he ultimately gives the GOAT distinction to Bautista. Said Cena,
It's common for wrestlers to primarily work in action movies, as those are the films that can typically best make use of their muscles and physicality. Dave Bautista has done plenty of those, with credits like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Spectre, and Army Of The Dead on his resume, but part of what has made his acting career unique is his focus on working with some of the best and most notable filmmakers in the industry.
When John Cena speaks about Bautista's range, he's talking about his work with Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune movies), M. Night Shyamalan (Knock At The Cabin) and Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery).
As for Idris Elba? He opted to support the self-esteem of John Cena by calling him the greatest wrestler-turned-actor of all time – and it's work that the British star has witnessed first hand. They first had the chance to work together a few years ago making James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and you can check out their latest collaboration now, as Heads Of State just premiered last week and is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription. Per CinemaBlend's Nick Venable and his four star review of the action film, it's a title that well-highlights Cena's comedy and ass-kicking skills.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.