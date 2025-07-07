Jennifer Lopez Is Summer Goals In New Bikini Photo Dump

Jennifer Lopez has a busy summer ahead of her. After the singer/actress canceled her This Is Me Live tour last year, she’ll be returning to the stage on July 8 with her Up All Night summer tour in Spain. Not only do you know it’s summer when Lopez rolls out new music , but she shared a new bikini photo dump that’s truly summer goals.

Is it getting hot in here? Because I’m really feeling the summer heat looking at Jennifer Lopez lounging outside in her new Instagram bikini photo dump:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Now, that’s summer goals right there. Looking at Jennifer Lopez being all smiles on her beach lounge chair makes me want to curl up with a book outside. She looks flawless modeling her striped string bikini complemented with an oversized button-down shirt. As the Selena actress said hello to Spain in her caption, I’m sure Spanish concertgoers will be very happy to see her talents shine on stage.

Seeing Jennifer Lopez sporting her bikinis every summer gives me hope that I can look that great in my fifties . Whether she’s on a yacht looking out at the horizon in an itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow bikini or is chilling in a white two-piece with a fruit platter , the “Let’s Get Loud” singer makes aging look effortless with a confidence that doesn’t come with an expiration date. If Lopez has the spirit to activate summer mode in fashionable bikinis each summer, this should encourage everyone to embrace their bodies and feel unstoppable.

Not only does Jennifer Lopez have her Up All Night tour approaching, but she’s got plenty of film projects to which fans can look forward to seeing. The former American Idol judge will continue showing she’s got memorable style in Kiss of the Spider-Woman , with Lopez playing the title role in the musical thriller. The 2025 movie release is about the bond between two prisoners who recount a silver screen diva’s famous role as a Spider Woman who can kill with a kiss. Based on the trailer, I have a feeling we’re going to see the Hustlers actress in quite a transformative, Oscar-worthy role.

Lopez also wrapped up filming Office Romance with Brett Goldstein, eventually to be available to stream with your Netflix subscription . Of course, she made sure to celebrate with a classy pink bikini video to remind us once again that she’s summer goals. Jennifer Lopez will be playing a CEO whose anti-fraternization policy gets tested when she falls for a sexy new lawyer working for her. With rom-coms, musicals, and touring under the influential entertainer’s belt, we’ll be seeing Lopez’s signature flair come on full display.

Jennifer Lopez’s new bikini photo dump not only shows it’s time to take in the summer heat but to embrace it with enthusiasm, glam, and joy. We can all shine bright this summer holiday season and celebrate our bikini bodies exactly as they are.